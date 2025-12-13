Panjab University's 143-Year Legacy Continues To Strengthen Standards Of Education: VP Radhakrishnan

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 13 (IANS) Vice President of India and Chancellor of Panjab University (PU), C.P. Radhakrishnan, on Saturday said that the university's 143-year legacy continues to strengthen the standards of education in the country.

Radhakrishnan was addressing the 73rd convocation of Panjab University via a video message.

Referring to the institution's long academic journey, Radhakrishnan said,“The fact that this is the 73rd convocation itself shows that Panjab University is one of the most historic and distinguished universities.”

He noted that the university has produced Prime Ministers (PMs), PMs of a neighbouring country, Governors, Chief Justices, Members of Parliament, sportspersons and scientists who proudly call it their alma mater.

Highlighting the university's global outlook, Radhakrishnan said that Panjab University's vision and mission are“forward-looking, globally oriented and internationally relevant.”

He added that these aspirations are firmly grounded in the Institutional Development Plan 2025 and the National Education Policy 2020, noting that“it is because of this vision that PU has published 11,000 research papers in the past five years,” contributing to the national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 under PM Narendra Modi.

Congratulating students and honourees, Vice-President Radhakrishnan said the convocation marked an important milestone not only for graduates but also for their parents, teachers and friends, stating that“this day belongs to you and to all those who inspired and encouraged you under this institution which shaped you.”

He also referred to the conferment of Honoris Causa degrees on distinguished individuals during the ceremony.

Addressing the graduating students, the Vice-President said they were completing their education at a time of unprecedented global change, remarking that“Bharat is no longer only an adopter of technology; we are emerging as creators of technology.”

Referring to PM Modi's initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India and Make in India, he said these programmes have made the entrepreneurial ecosystem more vibrant and urged students to shape the next wave of innovation and sustainable development.

Emphasising self-reliance, Radhakrishnan called upon students to pursue innovation rooted in Indian knowledge systems, asserting that“true Atmanirbharta comes when our innovation reflects national identity and serves our people.”

He also advised graduates to stay away from drugs, be mindful of social media usage, and remember that“your degree is not the end goal but the beginning of new responsibilities,” wishing the batch of 2025 a successful and meaningful future.