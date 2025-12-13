All Cong Legislators, Over 1,000 Party Workers From K'taka To Attend Delhi Protest Tomorrow: Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 13 (IANS) All legislators and more than 1,000 party workers from Karnataka are attending the 'Vote Chori' protest at Ramleela Maidan in Delhi on Sunday to strengthen the hands of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said,“The 'Vote Chori' campaign began in our state with a massive convention at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Another major event will be held on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. More than 1,000 party workers from Karnataka have already reached Delhi.”

He said that party leaders had travelled to Delhi by train and flight from all parts of the state, adding that more than 100 MLAs and MLCs would attend the event.

“I will also join them,” said the state Congress chief.

He said that even after poll defeats, party leader Rahul Gandhi organised a similar event to create awareness among the people.“AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is also leading the agitation. We are all joining to support the campaign,” Shivakumar said.

Asked whether he would meet top leaders on Saturday night or Sunday morning, the deputy CM said it would be very late by the time he reaches Delhi.

“I also have to respond to the notice issued to me by the Delhi Police in connection with the 'National Herald' case. If I get time, I will attend to that,” he said.

“I am busy today. However, I will collect the required papers and attend the Delhi event,” Shivakumar said, adding that MLAs and MLCs were reaching Delhi on their own.

“We have asked all our block presidents and legislators to take part in the campaign against 'Vote Chori',” he said.

“The Congress party had raised this issue during the Karnataka Assembly elections. Through the 'Chilume' organisation, they, the BJP, were trying to misuse power. Many officials have been suspended in this connection. We will pursue this matter and fight for the vote of the common man. The Congress party has always stood for democracy and the Constitution,” Shivakumar underlined.

Saying that election results might come and go, but the party and its workers will fight to protect the rights of the people.

When asked about Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara's statement that the houses of drug peddlers should be bulldozed despite a Supreme Court order against such action, Shivakumar said the minister had spoken from his experience.

“Why were they silent in Uttar Pradesh? What all transpired there? All this needs to be discussed,” he said.

Asked about the Supreme Court order against bulldozing the houses of accused persons, which followed similar actions in Uttar Pradesh, Shivakumar said he would speak on the issue later.