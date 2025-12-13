Jazeera And Beond To Launch Charter Flights In Saudi Arabia

Dhaka: Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has awarded two National Charter Air Carrier tenders to alliances led by Kuwait's Jazeera Airways and luxury leisure airline Beond Aviation.

The new services are part of Saudi Arabia's National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aligns with Vision 2030, aimed at transforming the Kingdom's aviation sector.

The charter services will cater to specialized travel segments, including Hajj and Umrah groups, as well as private business travelers.

BeOnd Aviation's CEO, Tero Taskila, highlighted the launch as a step toward luxury travel, with plans to base aircraft in Saudi Arabia and support the Kingdom's goal of attracting 150 million visitors annually by 2030.

GACA's executive vice president, Awad Alsulami, noted that the expansion of charter services would drive competition and attract investment into the sector.

Both alliances were selected through a competitive tender process based on regulatory compliance, commercial feasibility, and alignment with national goals.

By 2030, the two carriers are expected to serve 48 destinations, add 6 million seats annually, operate a combined fleet of 21 aircraft, and create around 1,000 jobs.

