Major OGW Crackdown In Kashmir, Over 150 Detained

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir police along with other security agencies launched a massive crackdown against Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of terrorists in several parts of the Kashmir Valley, with over 150 suspects detained, sources said.

A top official said that over 150 suspected individuals have been detained so far in Srinagar while crackdown is going on against OGWs in several parts of the Valley, reported news agency KNO.

He said that the crackdown has been launched against OGWs to dismantle the terror network of banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad and other terror outfits across the Valley.

He said that raids are underway at several locations across several parts of the Kashmir Valley as part of the massive crackdown against OGW network.