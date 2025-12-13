403
Report: Global Warming Drives Surge in Sri Lanka Rainfall
(MENAFN) Global warming is dramatically amplifying extreme rainfall intensity across Sri Lanka and the Malacca Strait region, a World Weather Attribution report confirmed Wednesday, as deadly November floods claim over 2,230 lives.
The report warns that densely populated zones face escalating threats from torrential downpours and catastrophic flooding following devastating deluges that swept through Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Malaysia last month.
"For the Malacca Strait region, the increase in extreme rainfall associated with rising Global mean surface temperature is estimated at about 9% to 50%. Over Sri Lanka, the trends are even stronger; heavy 5-day precipitation events, such as those associated with Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, are now about 28% to 160% more intense due to the warming to date," the report stated.
The Malacca Strait is bordered by Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.
In Sri Lanka, Cyclone Ditwah's death toll has climbed to 639, with 203 individuals still unaccounted for as of Thursday, according to a local newspaper reports. The disaster has impacted more than 2.3 million people.
The UN unveiled an emergency response plan Thursday requesting $35.3 million in critical humanitarian aid for Cyclone Ditwah survivors, a UN Sri Lanka statement confirmed.
The initiative targets 658,000 of the most vulnerable victims requiring urgent support between December 2025 and April 2026, according to the statement.
On Indonesia's Sumatra island, flooding and landslides intensified by Cyclonic Storm Senyar have killed 990 people, while 222 remain missing as of Thursday, the disaster agency reported.
"While early warnings were issued in both Sri Lanka and Indonesia, failures in Information & Communication Technology infrastructure may have prevented them from reaching intended audiences, and even those who did receive warnings were often unable to anticipate the scale of the floods. Issues such as language barriers, timing of floods, and the remoteness of some communities presented further challenges," the report emphasized.
