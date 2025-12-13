403
UK Faces Worst December Flu Outbreak
(MENAFN) UK's healthcare system is confronting an unprecedented December health emergency as influenza hospitalizations have skyrocketed by more than half within seven days, according to newly released government data.
NHS figures published Thursday reveal that hospitals admitted an average of 2,660 flu patients daily during the past week—marking the steepest early-winter toll on record and representing a 55% escalation from the prior seven-day period. The daily patient volume exceeds the combined capacity of more than three mid-sized hospital facilities.
Healthcare administrators at the NHS warn the crisis has deepened since data collection concluded, with infection rates showing no indication of plateauing. Simultaneously, norovirus cases have climbed steeply, affecting 354 hospitalized individuals per day last week—a 35% increase.
The health emergency unfolds against a backdrop of record-breaking emergency service demand. Accident and Emergency visits hit 2.35 million in November alone, while ambulance callouts surged to 802,525—representing nearly 49,000 additional incidents compared to the same period last year.
Pressure on the system threatens to escalate dramatically as resident physicians prepare to launch a five-day work stoppage starting Dec. 17, raising alarm about healthcare delivery disruptions during the Christmas period.
Prof. Meghana Pandit, NHS national medical director, characterized the convergence of unprecedented demand, escalating flu transmission, and industrial action as pushing medical personnel "to the limit."
"With just a week left to build maximum immunity before Christmas, I urge anyone eligible for the flu vaccine to book an appointment," Pandit said.
Vaccination efforts have reached 17.4 million people—approximately 170,000 ahead of last year's pace at this juncture. An additional 60,000-plus frontline healthcare workers have also received immunizations.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting issued stark warnings about a "tidal wave of flu" inundating medical facilities and called on resident physicians to accept the government's most recent compensation proposal to prevent additional service interruptions.
NHS officials instructed patients to attend scheduled medical visits unless specifically directed otherwise and to utilize 111 online platforms for urgent non-emergency situations. Emergency departments and 999 emergency lines will maintain standard operations.
