Putin, Erdogan meet on margins of international forum in Ashgabat
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on the margins of an international forum in Ashgabat, where they reviewed bilateral ties, regional matters, and initiatives related to ending the conflict in Ukraine, according to reports.
The talks initially took place in an expanded format that included delegations from both countries. Discussions centered on relations between Moscow and Ankara, with particular attention given to trade relations and broader economic cooperation.
Among the key topics was progress on major joint ventures, including the ongoing construction of Turkey’s Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which both sides reviewed as part of their wider economic partnership.
The two leaders also exchanged assessments on developments in Ukraine, alongside a range of regional and global issues of mutual concern.
Later in the discussions, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif joined the Russian-Turkish meeting, broadening the scope of the talks.
Separately, Putin also held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. During that meeting, he said relations between Moscow and Tehran are developing “very constructively,” pointing to increased bilateral trade and advances in major cooperative projects such as the Bushehr nuclear power plant and the North–South transport corridor.
He further noted that Russia maintains close coordination with Iran on significant international matters, including the Iranian nuclear file, and continues to support Tehran’s positions at the United Nations.
