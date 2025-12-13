403
UN Warns of Rising Displacement and Violence in West Bank
(MENAFN) The UN on Friday cautioned about increasing displacement and hostilities in the occupied West Bank, pointing to significant levels of unlawful Israeli settler assaults and home demolitions.
Referencing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq stated at a press briefing that "since the beginning of the year, more than 1,000 people have been displaced in Area C, which constitutes some 60% of the West Bank and where, just like in East Jerusalem, the Israeli authorities retained near exclusive control, including over law enforcement, planning and construction."
Haq explained that "most of the people displaced had their homes demolished by Israeli authorities for lacking Israeli-issued building permits, which are nearly impossible for Palestinians to obtain," emphasizing that "this level of displacement is the second highest annual record since 2009."
He also drew attention to ongoing unlawful violence by Israeli settlers, noting that OCHA "continues to document high levels of Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians with devastating humanitarian impacts since the start of the year," and adding that "as of today, an average of five such attacks have been recorded each day."
Calling for the safeguarding of Palestinians throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Haq urged measures that include "halting punitive and other unlawful demolitions and preventing attacks by settlers."
