Abbas Urges Italy to Recognize Palestine
(MENAFN) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday urged Italy to formally acknowledge the state of Palestine, asserting that such a step would bolster the two-state solution and reinforce the foundations of peace.
He made the remarks while speaking at the annual gathering of the Brothers of Italy Party in Rome, emphasizing that the creation of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is “the only way to ensure lasting security and stability in the region.”
Abbas highlighted that a fully sovereign Palestinian state “would not be a security burden on anyone but would instead serve as a source of regional stability and a responsible partner in maintaining security and building peace.”
He further stated that the Palestinian population “aspire to live in their homeland with freedom and dignity, in a modern state that upholds democracy, peaceful transfer of power, pluralism, equality, and the rejection of violence.”
“Countries recognizing Palestine do so as a positive investment in the future of peace and stability,” Abbas noted, expressing optimism that Italy will continue to advance along this path in support of the two-state solution.
Amid the backdrop of a devastating Israeli war that claimed over 70,000 lives in Gaza, a number of nations formally acknowledged Palestinian statehood during UN meetings in September, increasing the total to 160 out of the UN’s 193 member states.
