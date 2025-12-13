403
WFP Warns of “Beyond Horrific” Conditions in El-Fasher
(MENAFN) The World Food Programme (WFP) on Friday cautioned that the situation in Sudan's encircled city of El-Fasher is "beyond horrific," with an estimated 70,000 to 100,000 individuals thought to remain trapped amid widespread killings, starvation, and the breakdown of essential services.
Addressing journalists in Geneva, WFP Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response Ross Smith explained that network outages have effectively severed communications, leaving only limited details emerging from the North Darfur city.
"Satellite images and survivor accounts describe the city as a crime scene with mass killings, burned bodies, and abandoned markets," Smith stated. He added that there are no signs that trade routes have reopened or that supplies are entering the city, noting that WFP has no humanitarian partners remaining on the ground and no verified reports that community kitchens are functioning.
Smith characterized the act of fleeing El-Fasher as "extremely dangerous," citing threats such as robbery, looting, gender-based violence, and roads strewn with mines and unexploded ordnance. Those who have managed to escape reported paying exorbitant amounts for transport, only to arrive in locations where assistance is already severely limited, he noted.
The WFP urged for unrestricted access to El-Fasher to evaluate humanitarian needs. Smith mentioned that Rapid Support Forces (RSF) authorities have agreed "in principle" to UN minimum conditions for entry.
"WFP is ready: food and trucks are in place to immediately reach the entire civilian population if safe passage is secured," he concluded.
