PLGA Market Set For Rapid Growth, Demand, Scope, Size, Share, Forecast 2030 Expert Review

MENAFN - GetNews) The PLGA Market is witnessing strong growth, driven by rising demand for biodegradable polymers in drug delivery, tissue engineering, and medical implants. Its biocompatibility and controlled-release properties continue to accelerate adoption in healthcare. Key players such as Evonik Industries, Corbion, Ashland, Alkermes, and PolySciTech are advancing high-purity grades and innovative formulations to meet expanding pharmaceutical and biomedical needs.

The PLGA market is projected to reach USD 321 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.6% from USD 125 million in 2024. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, PLGA market demand, drivers and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

The PLGA market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, shifting consumer behaviors, favorable economic conditions, expanding applications in various industries, and growing demand. The increasing use of PLGA in various end-use industries, such as healthcare, biotech firms, medical institutions, packaging, textile, and agriculture, is a significant driver for market growth.

Download PDF Brochure:

“Injection molding is projected to be the fastest growing processibility type of PLGA, in terms of value, during the forecast period.”

Injection molding stands as a pivotal processibility type for PLGA (poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid)), offering businesses in various industries a versatile and efficient method for producing complex and precise polymer components. PLGA, renowned for its biodegradability, biocompatibility, and tunable properties, lends itself exceptionally well to the injection molding process. This manufacturing technique involves injecting molten PLGA resin into a mold cavity under high pressure, where it solidifies to form the desired shape. Injection molding offers several advantages for PLGA-based products, including high production efficiency, consistent part quality, and the ability to produce intricate geometries with tight tolerances. In industries such as healthcare, where PLGA finds extensive applications in medical devices, implants, and drug delivery systems, injection molding enables the mass production of customized and patient-specific components, facilitating cost-effective manufacturing and rapid product development cycles.

“Packaging is the fastest growing end-use industry of the PLGA, in terms of value.”

Packaging stands as a pivotal end-use industry for PLGA (poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid), offering a promising avenue for sustainable and innovative solutions in the global packaging market. PLGA, renowned for its biodegradability, biocompatibility, and versatility, finds applications across various packaging sectors. In recent years, the packaging industry has witnessed a paradigm shift towards eco-friendly materials, driven by consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions and tightening regulations governing plastic waste. PLGA emerges as a compelling alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastics, offering properties conducive to packaging applications such as films, coatings, and containers. Its ability to degrade into harmless byproducts under controlled conditions aligns with the circular economy principles, addressing concerns related to environmental pollution and resource depletion.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report:

“North America captures the largest share in the PLGA market during the forecast period, in terms of value.”

The PLGA market in North America stands as a vibrant and evolving landscape within the realm of biodegradable polymers. Fueled by factors such as increasing demand for advanced drug delivery systems, growing investments in biomedical research, and stringent regulatory requirements promoting biocompatible materials, the market exhibits significant growth potential. North America, with its robust pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, serves as a key hub for PLGA adoption and innovation. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly integrating PLGA into their product pipelines to develop controlled-release formulations for a wide array of therapeutics, including small molecules, biologics, and nucleic acid-based drugs. Moreover, advancements in PLGA manufacturing technologies and the emergence of novel applications beyond drug delivery, such as tissue engineering scaffolds and medical implants, further propel market expansion.

PLGA Companies

Mergers, new product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the PLGA market include Evonik (Germany), Corbion NV (Netherlands), Ashland (US), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Jinan Digang Bioengineering Co., Ltd. (China), Merck (Germany), Akina, Inc. (US), Nomisma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bezwada Biomedical, LLC (US), CD Bioparticles (US).

Evonik

Evonik is one of the global leading specialty chemical companies. The company operates under 6 divisions: Specialty additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, Technology & Infrastructure, Enabling Functions, and Others. It offers polylactic co-glycolic acid (PLGA) under the specialty nutrition & care segment. The company manufactures PLGA under the brand names“Lactel” and“Resomer”. These brands have strong records for safety and timely delivery of complex parenteral drug products. The biodegradable polymers offered by Evonik are available with either acid or esters end groups. The company serves its products to various end-use industries such as paint & coatings, agriculture, construction, plastics, rubber, pharmaceuticals, paper & printing, electrical & electronics, consumer & personal care products, and many others. The company has a global presence, operates in more than 100 countries, and 84% of sales are generated outside Germany. The production capacities are in Germany, Belgium, the USA, China, and Singapore.

Inquire Before Buying:

Corbion NV

Corbion is a global leader in providing sustainable ingredient solutions. The company operates under 4 business segments, namely, sustainable food solutions, lactic acid & specialties, algae ingredients, and non-core activities. The company's product line includes antioxidants, biochemical products, biomedical products, chemical products, pharma products, bioplastic products, and many others. The company provides PLGA under the brand“PURASORB”. Corbion offers high-quality PLGA polymers for precise dosages over extended periods, manufactured in advanced facilities and recognized as safe by regulatory agencies such as the FDA.

The company markets its products through a worldwide network of sales offices and distributors and has a global supply chain with manufacturing facilities in the US, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, the Netherlands, and Spain.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.