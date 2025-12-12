How To Tell If A Lump Or Bump Needs Medical Evaluation

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Moein Surgical Arts in Los Angeles offers a dedicated Lump & Bump Removal Clinic led by Dr. Babak Moein. The clinic evaluates and treats common benign lesions such as cysts, lipomas, skin tags, moles, warts, and dermatofibromas using local anesthesia, minimally invasive techniques, cosmetically sensitive closures, and pathology review when needed. Patients can schedule an in-office consultation for medical or cosmetic concerns."The title“What Are Lumps and Bumps?” is a broad, non-diagnostic way to describe any noticeable swelling, nodule, or growth on or under the skin. It signals an educational overview-covering common benign causes (like lipomas, cysts, skin tags) as well as conditions that may need medical attention (such as abscesses/infections or less commonly suspicious tumors). The purpose is to explain what they are, why they happen, symptoms to watch for, and when a professional evaluation is important.

Moein Surgical Arts announced expanded services through its dedicated Lump and Bump Removal Clinic, providing comprehensive evaluation and treatment for a range of common skin and subcutaneous growths-whether patients are seeking relief from discomfort, recurrent inflammation, or cosmetic improvement.

Understanding“Lumps and Bumps”

“Lumps and bumps” is a broad term used to describe abnormal swellings or growths that may appear under the skin or on the skin surface. These findings can vary in size, texture, and cause, from benign conditions such as lipomas, cysts, skin tags, moles, and warts, to infections like abscesses, and, less commonly, growths that require further medical investigation.

Common Causes: Benign, Inflammatory, and More Serious Conditions

Lumps and bumps can develop for many reasons, including:



Lipomas: soft, fatty growths under the skin

Sebaceous/Epidermoid cysts: blocked glands or keratin-filled sacs that may enlarge or become inflamed

Skin tags, benign moles, warts: common skin lesions that may irritate or catch on clothing

Infections: abscesses/boils that can be painful and pus-filled

Inflammation or trauma: acne, folliculitis, or localized swelling after injury Less common causes: enlarged lymph nodes or tumors (benign or malignant), requiring medical assessment

Because symptoms can overlap between harmless and more concerning conditions, professional evaluation is recommended-especially for lumps that are new, enlarging, painful, warm/red, draining, or persistent.

Symptoms That May Signal the Need for Evaluation

Symptoms vary by cause and location, but commonly include:



Visible or palpable swelling

Soft, firm, or rubbery texture

Pain/tenderness, especially with inflammation or infection

Redness/warmth, which can indicate infection (e.g., abscess)

Drainage/discharge, such as pus from an infected cyst

Itching/irritation (often seen with skin tags or surface lesions) Fever or malaise when associated with systemic infection

Lump and Bump Removal Services at Moein Surgical Arts

At Moein Surgical Arts in Los Angeles, the clinic treats a wide range of common benign lesions, including:



Sebaceous cysts

Epidermoid cysts

Lipomas

Skin tags

Benign moles (nevi)

Warts Dermatofibromas

Each treatment plan is individualized based on the patient's presentation, location of the lesion, symptoms, and cosmetic priorities.

What Patients Can Expect

The clinic's approach may include:



Local anesthesia for comfort during removal

Minimally invasive techniques, when appropriate to reduce trauma and downtime

Cosmetically sensitive closure techniques to help minimize scarring-especially in visible areas Pathology review when indicated, for diagnostic clarity and peace of mind

Treatment Options: From Monitoring to Excision

Depending on diagnosis and goals, treatment may involve:



Observation/monitoring for stable, painless, benign-appearing lesions

Medications (e.g., antibiotics for infection; steroid injections for select inflammatory lesions)

Incision & drainage for abscesses or infected cysts

Surgical excision for definitive removal of cysts, lipomas, skin tags, and suspicious lesions

Cryotherapy for appropriate lesions such as certain warts or skin tags Biopsy when diagnosis is uncertain or features are concerning

About Dr. Babak Moein

Moein Surgical Arts is a Los Angeles-based surgical practice offering advanced care across cosmetic and minimally invasive techniques, with a patient-centered focus on safety, precision, and natural-looking results.

Dr. Babak Moein is a fellowship-trained surgeon and is board-certified by the American Board of General Surgery and a Diplomate of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery.