How To Tell If A Lump Or Bump Needs Medical Evaluation
Moein Surgical Arts announced expanded services through its dedicated Lump and Bump Removal Clinic, providing comprehensive evaluation and treatment for a range of common skin and subcutaneous growths.
Understanding“Lumps and Bumps”
“Lumps and bumps” is a broad term used to describe abnormal swellings or growths that may appear under the skin or on the skin surface. These findings can vary in size, texture, and cause, from benign conditions such as lipomas, cysts, skin tags, moles, and warts, to infections like abscesses, and, less commonly, growths that require further medical investigation.
Common Causes: Benign, Inflammatory, and More Serious Conditions
Lumps and bumps can develop for many reasons, including:
Lipomas: soft, fatty growths under the skin
Sebaceous/Epidermoid cysts: blocked glands or keratin-filled sacs that may enlarge or become inflamed
Skin tags, benign moles, warts: common skin lesions that may irritate or catch on clothing
Infections: abscesses/boils that can be painful and pus-filled
Inflammation or trauma: acne, folliculitis, or localized swelling after injury
Less common causes: enlarged lymph nodes or tumors (benign or malignant), requiring medical assessment
Because symptoms can overlap between harmless and more concerning conditions, professional evaluation is recommended-especially for lumps that are new, enlarging, painful, warm/red, draining, or persistent.
Symptoms That May Signal the Need for Evaluation
Symptoms vary by cause and location, but commonly include:
Visible or palpable swelling
Soft, firm, or rubbery texture
Pain/tenderness, especially with inflammation or infection
Redness/warmth, which can indicate infection (e.g., abscess)
Drainage/discharge, such as pus from an infected cyst
Itching/irritation (often seen with skin tags or surface lesions)
Fever or malaise when associated with systemic infection
Lump and Bump Removal Services at Moein Surgical Arts
At Moein Surgical Arts in Los Angeles, the clinic treats a wide range of common benign lesions, including:
Sebaceous cysts
Epidermoid cysts
Lipomas
Skin tags
Benign moles (nevi)
Warts
Dermatofibromas
Each treatment plan is individualized based on the patient's presentation, location of the lesion, symptoms, and cosmetic priorities.
What Patients Can Expect
The clinic's approach may include:
Local anesthesia for comfort during removal
Minimally invasive techniques, when appropriate to reduce trauma and downtime
Cosmetically sensitive closure techniques to help minimize scarring-especially in visible areas
Pathology review when indicated, for diagnostic clarity and peace of mind
Treatment Options: From Monitoring to Excision
Depending on diagnosis and goals, treatment may involve:
Observation/monitoring for stable, painless, benign-appearing lesions
Medications (e.g., antibiotics for infection; steroid injections for select inflammatory lesions)
Incision & drainage for abscesses or infected cysts
Surgical excision for definitive removal of cysts, lipomas, skin tags, and suspicious lesions
Cryotherapy for appropriate lesions such as certain warts or skin tags
Biopsy when diagnosis is uncertain or features are concerning
About Dr. Babak Moein
Moein Surgical Arts is a Los Angeles-based surgical practice offering advanced care across cosmetic and minimally invasive techniques, with a patient-centered focus on safety, precision, and natural-looking results.
Dr. Babak Moein is a fellowship-trained surgeon and is board-certified by the American Board of General Surgery and a Diplomate of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery.
