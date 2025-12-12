Dubai Racing Club's Millinery Exhibition Opens On January 2

Showcasing elegance, craftsmanship and style, Dubai Racing Club's Millinery Exhibition makes a stylish return to Meydan Racecourse from January 2 to 23, following its successful debut last season.

This year's showcase of decorative headwear has been expanded with creations from globally acclaimed designers including Jane Taylor London, Jill Humphries, Bee Smith, Victoria Charles, Kim Fletcher, Evelyn McDermott, Sahar Millinery and Sarah Cant. Adding to the allure, celebrated British milliner Victoria Grant will also unveil pieces from her distinguished collection, Couture Millinery for the Wild at Heart.

Recommended For You

The Millinery Exhibition will be open exclusively to racegoers on January 2, 9, 16 and 23 at Concourse 3 of the Meydan Racecourse, promising a luxurious pre- and mid-racing experience that blends craftsmanship with couture.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Supporting Dubai's style set as they prepare for Fashion Friday on January 23 and the landmark 30th Dubai World Cup on March 28, a boutique pop-up from Ridley London will also be showcasing refined ready-to-wear pieces for the season's most anticipated occasions.

“Racing and fashion have always shared an intrinsic connection,” noted Sophie Ryan, head of Corporate Communications, Marketing & Brand for Dubai Racing Club (DRC).“Following the overwhelmingly positive response to last year's exhibition, we are delighted to elevate the experience further this season. Guests will be able to explore an exceptional and diverse collection of headpieces, crafted by some of the world's most talented milliners.

“We are also pleased to offer our discerning racegoers the opportunity to purchase directly from these exclusive collections-whether they are perfecting their raceday style, preparing for Fashion Friday, or beginning to curate their look for the Style Stakes competition on Dubai World Cup day.”

The fashion celebrations coincide with a superb month of Dubai Racing Carnival action. The G2 Zabeel Mile on Friday, January 2, and the G2 Cape Verdi on January 16 will set the tone for an exceptional racing calendar, leading into the glamour of Fashion Friday on January 23. One of the Middle East's marquee meetings, Fashion Friday features an all-Group race card headlined by the G1 Al Maktoum Classic and G1 Jebel Hatta.

For more information and to book tickets or hospitality packages, visit dubairacingclub.