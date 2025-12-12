Jollibee Group Earns BBB MSCI ESG Rating, Reinforcing Global Sustainability Performance

Upgraded ESG Rating. The Jollibee Group has received an upgraded MSCI ESG Rating of BBB, recognizing the Group's continued progress in integrating environmental, social, and governance practices across its operations under its 'Joy for Tomorrow' sustainability agenda.

