403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jollibee Group Earns BBB MSCI ESG Rating, Reinforcing Global Sustainability Performance
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 - The Jollibee Foods Corporation,
Upgraded ESG Rating. The Jollibee Group has received an upgraded MSCI ESG Rating of BBB, recognizing the Group's continued progress in integrating environmental, social, and governance practices across its operations under its 'Joy for Tomorrow' sustainability agenda.
MSCI ESG Ratings, developed by global financial analytics firm Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), evaluate how effectively companies manage financially relevant ESG factors relative to their industry peers. Ratings range from CCC (lowest) to AAA (highest).
"This notable milestone for the Jollibee Group reflects the collective effort and dedication of our teams worldwide in driving ESG impact and advancing global best practices," said Pepot Miñana, Global Chief Sustainability Officer of the Jollibee Group. "We recognize that sustainability is a continuous process, and we will continue to build on this momentum. This recognition is great encouragement as we uphold our commitment to learn, collaborate, and innovate towards our purpose of spreading joy through superior taste while helping shape a more sustainable future."
The rating underscores the Group's ongoing initiatives under its Joy for Tomorrow sustainability agenda, anchored on three pillars and aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).
Jollibee Group also received two gold awards at the Inquirer ESG Edge Impact Awards for energy efficiency and sustainable supply chain initiatives, and a silver trophy for Supply Chain Management at the regional Asia ESG Positive Impact Awards 2025.
Jollibee Group also ranked among the leading global restaurant brands in Brand Finance's Sustainability Perceptions Index. It also earned the top spot in the Philippine version of the same ranking, besting thousands of evaluated local brands.
It received the 3G Excellence in Sustainability Reporting Award and a bronze for Community Impact Reporting at the 11th Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards, highlighting the impact of its sustainability reporting under its sustainability agenda. These citations reaffirm Jollibee Group's goal of creating a lasting impact across its operations and communities.
Upgraded ESG Rating. The Jollibee Group has received an upgraded MSCI ESG Rating of BBB, recognizing the Group's continued progress in integrating environmental, social, and governance practices across its operations under its 'Joy for Tomorrow' sustainability agenda.
MSCI ESG Ratings, developed by global financial analytics firm Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), evaluate how effectively companies manage financially relevant ESG factors relative to their industry peers. Ratings range from CCC (lowest) to AAA (highest).
"This notable milestone for the Jollibee Group reflects the collective effort and dedication of our teams worldwide in driving ESG impact and advancing global best practices," said Pepot Miñana, Global Chief Sustainability Officer of the Jollibee Group. "We recognize that sustainability is a continuous process, and we will continue to build on this momentum. This recognition is great encouragement as we uphold our commitment to learn, collaborate, and innovate towards our purpose of spreading joy through superior taste while helping shape a more sustainable future."
The rating underscores the Group's ongoing initiatives under its Joy for Tomorrow sustainability agenda, anchored on three pillars and aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).
Jollibee Group also received two gold awards at the Inquirer ESG Edge Impact Awards for energy efficiency and sustainable supply chain initiatives, and a silver trophy for Supply Chain Management at the regional Asia ESG Positive Impact Awards 2025.
Jollibee Group also ranked among the leading global restaurant brands in Brand Finance's Sustainability Perceptions Index. It also earned the top spot in the Philippine version of the same ranking, besting thousands of evaluated local brands.
It received the 3G Excellence in Sustainability Reporting Award and a bronze for Community Impact Reporting at the 11th Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards, highlighting the impact of its sustainability reporting under its sustainability agenda. These citations reaffirm Jollibee Group's goal of creating a lasting impact across its operations and communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment