Turkmenistan And Serbia Explore New Frontiers For Economic Collaboration

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov met with Nenad Popovic, Serbia's Minister of International Economic Cooperation, and discussed economic cooperation with a focus on trade, textiles, construction, and the export of polymers, fertilizers, and agricultural products, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality and International Neutrality Day, Popovic emphasised that Turkmenistan, as one of the leaders in Central Asia in terms of natural gas reserves, ranks fourth in the world and has significant oil reserves.

In addition to energy, Turkmenistan presents substantial opportunities for collaborative projects across industries such as agriculture, construction, and engineering technologies, he stated.

The meeting underscored that the partnership between the two nations is grounded in principles of mutual respect, equality, and shared benefits. The potential for establishing a Joint Intergovernmental Commission was also discussed.

Moreover, the successful collaboration between the two countries at international platforms, particularly within the United Nations, was highlighted, where they consistently support each other and co-author important initiatives.

Emphasis was placed on the continued expansion of dialogue to further strengthen bilateral relations in alignment with their mutual interests.

Earlier, in October, the Foreign Ministries of Turkmenistan and Serbia conducted political consultations in Belgrade, with the Turkmen delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmet Gurbanov, and the Serbian delegation headed by State Secretary Damjan Jovic.

In the course of the talks, a constructive exchange of views took place on key issues of the bilateral agenda, and the level of political and diplomatic dialogue between the two countries was discussed. The diplomats emphasized the importance of regular political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries. They also reaffirmed the need to improve the bilateral legal framework.