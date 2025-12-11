Dubai: Global Village To Celebrate Bahrain National Day With Fireworks, Concert, Drone Show

Bahrain is celebrating its National Day on Tuesday, December 16, and Global Village is bringing the festivities right here to Dubai.

On the same day, popular Arabic artists will also light up the stage with their shows. Hamad Al Ameri, an Emirati singer popular in the Gulf music scene, will be taking the stage at 8pm. He is known for performing songs that have millions of plays on platforms like Anghami and has performed at several major cultural events in the country.

Mohammed Al Bakri, a Bahraini singer known for performing Gulf-style popular music, will be performing at 9.15pm.

A fireworks show will be held at 9pm and a Bahrain-themed drone show will also take place at 9.15pm.

In Bahrain, a two-day holiday has been announced. This means that all ministries, government departments, and public institutions will be closed on Tuesday, December 16, and Wednesday, December 17, 2025.