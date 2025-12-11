Mcdonald's Abandons AI Holiday Advert Amid Public Uproar

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

McDonald's Netherlands has withdrawn its Christmas commercial built with generative artificial intelligence after an extraordinary wave of criticism from viewers who found the creative execution and message off-putting and disconnected from seasonal sentiment. The advertisement, designed to run through the festive period, was taken down from the company's official YouTube channel just days after its release, reflecting growing public scepticism about AI-assisted advertising.

The 45-second spot, produced by Dutch agency TBWANeboko in partnership with AI specialist The Gardening Club and The Sweetshop production house, portrayed a string of chaotic holiday scenarios set to a warped rendition of the classic song“It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”. Rebranded in the ad as“It's the Most Terrible Time of the Year”, the campaign depicted winter mishaps including exploding trees, frazzled families and other gloomy vignettes, before offering refuge in a McDonald's outlet.

Almost immediately after posting on 6 December, the ad drew intense mockery and complaints across social media platforms. Viewers derided the visuals as eerie, uncanny and lacking the warmth typically associated with holiday advertising, with many emphasising the perceived lack of human touch in the execution. Some described the imagery as“soulless” and“creepy”, reflecting broader scepticism about AI's creative capacities. Comments on the YouTube upload were disabled and within days the video was made private.

McDonald's Netherlands issued a statement acknowledging the decision to remove the advertisement, saying the original intent was to depict relatable stressors that can accompany the festive season. The company highlighted that, for many of its guests, the holiday period is viewed as joyful rather than burdensome. It described the episode as an important learning moment as it explores the use of artificial intelligence in its marketing efforts.

The backlash reflects not only dissatisfaction with the ad itself, but also a broader public unease with AI-generated content in mainstream media. Advertising professionals and audiences alike have debated AI's role in creative industries, with critics arguing that over-reliance on machine-generated visuals can erode authenticity and emotional resonance in brand messaging. Some commentators noted that, despite the use of advanced tools, the execution still betrayed common“AI slop” hallmarks - such as visually discordant elements and abrupt scene transitions - which detracted from narrative coherence.

Proponents of the campaign defended the effort, emphasising that substantial human labour underpinned the creation process. The CEO of The Sweetshop, responsible for shaping and editing the AI outputs, asserted that their team spent weeks refining thousands of frames, challenging the notion that the project was a simple automated production. They maintained that the use of AI was a deliberate artistic choice aimed at pushing creative boundaries within a tight production budget.

Analysts note that McDonald's is not alone in experimenting with AI for holiday campaigns. Other global brands, including Coca-Cola, have incorporated generative technologies into festive advertising, triggering similar conversations about the balance between innovation and audience expectations. However, unlike traditional approaches that prioritise crafted storytelling with human actors and emotive visuals, these AI-infused campaigns have produced polarised responses, suggesting that widespread acceptance remains elusive.

The swift removal of the McDonald's ad underscores the risks companies face when deploying avant-garde technologies in culturally sensitive contexts. Holiday advertising is deeply tied to tradition and sentiment, and misalignment with audience values can quickly amplify criticism across digital platforms. Critics have highlighted that even with advanced AI tools, oversight from human creatives and cultural validators remains crucial to ensure messaging resonates positively.

