New Study Revises Polyurethane Industry Research In The Americas: Key Insights Unveiled

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report identifies opportunities in the polyurethane adhesive and sealants market in the Americas, focusing on sectors like automotive, construction, and flexible packaging. It highlights key regional insights for North and South America and provides detailed forecasts to 2029, aiding strategic decisions in raw materials supply and demand.

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas - Adhesives & Sealants - 2025 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



This comprehensive market report provides an in-depth analysis of key product categories within the adhesives and sealants sector. Designed for strategic decision-making, the report offers a cost-effective tool for tracking market metrics, trends, and forecasts on both a country and regional level in the Americas.

The latest study revisits the polyurethane industry's landscape, updating previous research in this field, and provides insights built upon substantial interviews conducted with raw material producers, suppliers, end-users, system houses, and industry experts. With groundwork research completed in the first half of 2025, the report covers polyurethane product production and raw material consumption figures for 2024, extending forecasts out to 2029.

Scope of the Study

Geographically, the report details raw material supply and demand in North and South America:



North America: Canada, USA, Mexico South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, and other countries

Methodology

The data compiled in this volume is derived from in-house resources and a range of interviews with leading market players across the Americas, alongside reviewed publications and statistics. The forecasts for polyurethane product production and raw material consumption to 2029 are constructed from industry and economic projections, taking into account market sector dynamics. Any discrepancies in totals may arise due to rounding.

Products and End-Uses

The breakdown for production and raw material demand in polyurethane adhesives and sealants is detailed as follows:



Adhesives:



Automotive General Assembly



Construction Other



Flexible Packaging

Footwear

Sealants:



Auto Direct Glazing Other Transport



Construction Insulated Glazing

Units of Volume

All volumes are quoted as tonnes of finished polyurethane adhesives and sealants, along with the corresponding tonnes of raw materials consumed, inclusive of additives and fillers.

Forecasts

Forecasting in this report draws from industry feedback and economic trends, acknowledging the complexities in summarizing projections due to variables impacting the diverse polyurethane market sectors. While market directions can sometimes be contested among manufacturers, this document offers comprehensive five-year forecasts on production changes by product type and application for each country analyzed. Comparative data for 2029 alongside 2024 production levels provide a robust view of expected industry advancements.



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900