MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Artificial Turf Market to Surpass $5 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Specialty Consumer Products market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $464 billion by 2029, with Artificial Turf to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile industry, which is expected to be $9,585 billion by 2029, the Artificial Turf market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Artificial Turf Market in 2029

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the artificial turf market in 2029, valued at $1,706 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,193 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the economic growth in emerging markets and growing sports participation.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Artificial Turf Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the artificial turf market in 2029, valued at $1,157 million. The market is expected to grow from $885 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the government initiatives promoting sustainable infrastructure and increasing initiatives.

What will be Largest Segment in the Artificial Turf Market in 2029?

The artificial turf market is segmented by material type into polyethylene, polypropylene, nylon and other materials. The polyethylene market will be the largest segment of the artificial turf market segmented by material, accounting for 57% or $2,828 million of the total in 2029. The polyethylene market will be supported by water conservation, innovations in manufacturing processes, increasing urbanization and investments in recreational infrastructure projects and global sustainability efforts, reducing plastic waste and promoting eco-friendly landscaping solutions.

The artificial turf market is segmented by installation into flooring and wall cladding. The flooring market will be the largest segment of the artificial turf market segmented by installation, accounting for 73% or $3,668 million of the total in 2029. The flooring market will be supported by aesthetic appeal and customization, durability and longevity, low maintenance requirements, eco-friendly and sustainable, enhanced safety features, weather resistance and cost-effectiveness in the long run.

The artificial turf market is segmented by application into residential, commercial, sports and other applications. The sports market will be the largest segment of the artificial turf market segmented by application, accounting for 58% or $2,880 million of the total in 2029. The sports market will be supported by high durability, consistent playing surface, weather resistance, improved safety, low maintenance, cost-effectiveness, increased playability, and flexibility for multiple sports, extended playing hours and sustainability.

What is the expected CAGR for the Artificial Turf Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the artificial turf market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Artificial Turf Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global artificial turf market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to to reshape landscaping, sports flooring and urban development processes worldwide.

Rising Sports Stadiums' Shift from Natural Grass - The rising sports stadiums' shift from natural grass will become a key driver of growth in the artificial turf market by 2029. The shift towards artificial turf has enabled sports facilities to withstand intense usage while reducing maintenance costs and dependency on natural conditions. This trend has spurred demand for artificial turf in stadiums, training grounds and recreational sports facilities.

Rapid Urbanization -The rapid urbanization will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the artificial turf market by 2029. The rapid urbanization of cities is driving the demand for artificial turf, as urban areas face limited space for traditional grass-based sports facilities and recreational areas. With an increasing population and a growing need for multifunctional spaces, artificial turf provides a cost-effective and low-maintenance solution for sports fields, parks and landscaping.

Government Initiatives Promoting Sustainable Infrastructure - The government initiatives promoting sustainable infrastructure will serve as a key growth catalyst for the artificial turf market by 2029, With increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability, governments are incentivizing the use of eco-friendly materials, including artificial turf, for sports facilities, public parks and recreational areas. These initiatives not only reduce water consumption and maintenance costs but also encourage the adoption of durable, long-lasting alternatives to natural grass.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Artificial Turf Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the artificial turf flooring market, the polyethylene-based artificial turf market, and the artificial turf for sports market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in material innovations, enhanced durability and aesthetics, and expanding applications across sports, commercial, and residential sectors. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of artificial turf solutions that offer low-maintenance, water-efficient, and versatile surface options, fueling transformative growth within the broader artificial turf industry.

The artificial turf flooring market is projected to grow by $994 million, the polyethylene-based artificial turf market by $768 million, and the artificial turf for sports market by $700 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

