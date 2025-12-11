Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary

Dr Zahinoor Ismail is a Clinician Scientist and Professor of Psychiatry, Neurology, Epidemiology, and Pathology at the Hotchkiss Brain Institute and O'Brien Institute for Public Health, at the University of Calgary. He has certification in Behavioral Neurology & Neuropsychiatry, and Geriatric Psychiatry, and has over 20 years of clinical experience. His research program encompasses: i) rating scale development and measurement-based care in neurological and psychiatric disorders; ii) neuropsychiatric disease epidemiology and diagnosis; iii) nosology, assessment, and management of non-cognitive markers of dementia; iv) neuroimaging and biomarker studies of dementia and predementia syndromes; and v) dementia clinical trials of cognitive and non-cognitive outcomes. His research has been funded by Brain Canada, the Canadian Consortium on Neurodegeneration in Aging, and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

Dr. Ismail is Chair of the Canadian Consensus Conference on the Diagnosis and Treatment of Dementia, which generates Canadian dementia guidelines, the most recent iteration of which were published in 2020. He is also Chair of the Canadian Conference on Dementia, and Academic Co-chair of the US Alzheimer's Association-ISTAART Neuropsychiatric Syndromes Professional Interests Area. Dr Ismail led the ISTAART development of the neurobehavioural syndrome Mild Behavioural Impairment (MBI) and the MBI Checklist, and co-led development of the new research criteria for biomarker and phenotypic classification of psychosis in AD and related dementias. Dr. Ismail is a contributor to international working groups advancing nosology in neurodegenerative diseases. He is an author on the revised IPA criteria for Psychosis in Neurocognitive Disorders, ISCTM-ISTAART criteria for Apathy in Neurocognitive Disorders, and the upcoming revision of the IPA criteria for Agitation in Neurocognitive Disorders.

