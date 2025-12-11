CBI Submits Probe Report Against Sheikh Shahjahan, Giving Details On 3,000 Complaints

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 11 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted details of around 3,000 individual complaints registered against Shahjahan Shekih, the suspended Trinamool Congress leader from Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, in the Calcutta High Court.

The main complaints are in relation to the attacks on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and their accompanying Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel in front of this residence at Sandeshkhali last year, sources said.

The ED officials and the CAPF personnel were attacked by Shahjahan's associates following an attempted raid at his residence in connection with the agency's ongoing investigation into the alleged multi-crore public distribution system (PDS) scam in West Bengal.

The other complaints are the forceful grabbing of land at Sandeshkhali, illegal conversion of farmland to pisciculture farms by forcefully flowing in saline water there and sexual exploitation of the local women.

In the report, the CBI had also given details of the evidence secured by its investigating officials that substantiate the charges against Shahjahan in different cases registered against him, sources said.

The progress report on the investigation had also given details of the close associates of Shahjahan who were actively involved in the groundwork for such illegal activities.

Shahjahan's name surfaced again when Satyajit Ghosh, son of Bhola Ghosh, one of the key witnesses against Shahjahan, was killed in a road accident on Wednesday. Satyajit Ghosh was accompanying his father to the court to get his statements recorded there.

Shahnur Molla, the driver of the car in which the witness and his deceased son were travelling, was also killed in the accident. However, the witness, Bhola Ghosh, had a close shave. The accident happened on Basanti Highway -- a state highway -- when a truck collided at full speed with the car in which the witness and his son were travelling.

Bhola Ghosh and his elder son, Bidwajit Ghosh, have claimed that it was not a simple case of an accident and that there was a deep-rooted controversy behind it.

Shahjahan is currently in judicial custody on various charges.