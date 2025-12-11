Before 7 Pheras: MS Dhoni Fan Signs Contract With Bride To Ensure Attendance In IPL Matches CSK React To Viral Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Dhruv Majethia, an MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings fan, surprised everyone at his wedding by preparing a playful“contract”. It guarantees him lifelong access to CSK matches.

Aashima Kakkar, his bride in red, read it aloud while friends recorded the moment. Before the marriage, Dhruv asked her to read the contract aloud. A video of the incident quickly went viral.

“To Whom It May (Unfortunately) Concern, I, Dhruv Majethia, the undersigned groom, do her declare that should Aashima permit uninterrupted attendance at all future matches of Shri MS Dhonid and CSK...,” reads Aashima, apparently a fan of Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

At this point, while reading out CSK, she tries to add RCB to the list. However, she faces heavy disagreement from the groom in a sherwani. One of the friends says that the RCB part is agreed upon“off contract”.

The contract further says that, if Aashima allows it, Dhruv“shall willingly, joyfully, and without further negotiation, take SEVEN pheras with her”.

“This contractual commitment becomes legally binding today on 2nd December 2025, despite my friends filing emotional appeals. Any attempt by Aashima to revoke match-travel permissions post-marriage be treated as breach of contract,” says the contract, signed by a“Devoted Dhoni and CSK Fan & Slightly Terrified Groom, Dhruv Majethia”.

While sharing the video, Dhruv mentioned that he was taking“SEVEN” pheras, giving a strong hint about the number associated with MS Dhoni.

“Contract before SEVEN pheras. She gets me for life, I get Thala and CSK matches for life. Fair deal, no?” he says in the Instagram caption. The Instagram Reel has been viewed nearly 5.5 lakh times so far.

And, what's more? Chennai Super Kings reacted to the viral video.“Bro knows his priorities! Superfan coded!” the IPL franchise wrote.

Aashima, too, responded:“Well... I do have full contractual rights over YOU though!!!”

“Yaaaaar so cute,” reacted an Instagram user.

“RCB, you got a perfect match bro,” posted another.

Another user wrote,“Bro is certified thalapaglu.”

“Whistle Podu for this new innings-cherish her like Dhoni values his team, with kindness and self-belief that never fades. Just as Thala finishes chases with ice-cool precision, may your partnership hit sixes of joy, trust, and unbreakable support through every ball life throws,” came from another.