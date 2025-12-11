New Book Explores The Ancient Hebrew Name Of God And The Scriptural Evidence For Reincarnation

A new thought-provoking work, The Mystery of God's Ancient Hebrew Name and Reincarnation Proven in the Scriptures, dives deeply into two of the most debated and often misunderstood subjects in faith discussions: the original Hebrew name of the Creator and the presence of reincarnation within biblical texts. Drawing from years of study, cross-referenced Scripture, and linguistic research, author Chet Netherly presents a compelling examination centered on restoring long-overlooked truths.

Book One analyzes the ancient Hebrew name of the Creator, emphasizing its spiritual significance, how it was removed or replaced in most biblical translations, and what Scripture reveals about the importance of calling upon God's true name. Through the study of the Hebrew Aleph Beyt, Strong's Concordance, and passages tied to covenant, identity, and prophecy, Netherly shows how God's name once appeared more than 6,500 times in ancient manuscripts. He argues that recovering this name is foundational for spiritual clarity and understanding.

Book Two explores a topic often avoided in modern theology: reincarnation within Scripture. Netherly walks readers through passages dealing with spirit, time, rebirth, forgotten past lives, and the Creator's long-term purpose for humanity. He presents the concept not as a contradiction to faith, but as a complementary truth hidden beneath mistranslations, cultural traditions, and centuries of doctrinal change.

Throughout the book, Netherly encourages readers to examine Scripture for themselves rather than rely solely on inherited beliefs or religious traditions. He highlights how mistranslations, assumptions, and replacement theology have shaped modern understanding. By returning to original Hebrew meanings and contextual interpretation, he invites believers to rediscover the spiritual“ancient paths” referenced in Jeremiah 6:16.

A Message for Seekers of Truth

Netherly explains that his purpose is not to challenge a particular denomination but to inspire honest inquiry. The book urges readers to“test everything” and seek truth with all their heart, as repeatedly emphasized in Scripture. It examines covenant, commandments, the Sabbath, prophetic patterns, DNA as evidence of divine intelligence, and the deeper spiritual symbolism found throughout the Bible.







About the Author

Chet Netherly is a lifelong student of Scripture whose work is rooted in examining the original Hebrew language, historical context, and spiritual principles found in the Old and New Covenants. His research emphasizes clarity, personal study, and returning to foundational truths that have been overlooked or obscured over time.

Global Book Network - Chet Netherly, author of The Mystery of God's Ancient Hebrew Name