Brian P. Mccullough

Associate Professor of Sport Management, University of Michigan

Dr. Brian McCullough serves as the Program Chair, Associate Professor of Sport Management, and Director of the Center for Sport & Sustainability at the University of Michigan. Additionally, he is an affiliated faculty member of U-M's Erb Institute. He co-founded the Sport Ecology Group and is recognized as a leading scholar in sport and environmental sustainability. His research examines strategic sustainability decisions taken by sport organizations. Dr. McCullough has authored over 60 peer-reviewed articles and contributed to initiatives like the UNFCCC's Sports for Climate Action Framework and the United States National Climate Assessment. He has obtained funding from global organizations, including the IOC, and has directed sustainability consulting projects for numerous sport organizations.



2024–present Associate professor, University of Michigan 2020–2024 Associate professor, Texas A&M University

2011 Texas A&M University, PhD / Sport Managment

ExperienceEducation