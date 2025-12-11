Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Timothy Welch

  • Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Tim Welch specialises transportation, infrastructure and urban modelling with a focus on the use of big data and technology. Much of Dr. Welch's research is applied with a focus on equity and climate change. His past work has included analyses of public transportation performance and connectivity; evaluating the efficacy of policies aimed at mitigating climate change; developing models to measure housing value and other fiscal impacts of transportation infrastructure investments; and investigating the travel behaviour influences of the built environment.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer in Architecture and Town Planning, University of Auckland
Education
  • 2013 University of Maryland, College Park, PhD

