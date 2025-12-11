Timothy Welch
- Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Tim Welch specialises transportation, infrastructure and urban modelling with a focus on the use of big data and technology. Much of Dr. Welch's research is applied with a focus on equity and climate change. His past work has included analyses of public transportation performance and connectivity; evaluating the efficacy of policies aimed at mitigating climate change; developing models to measure housing value and other fiscal impacts of transportation infrastructure investments; and investigating the travel behaviour influences of the built environment.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer in Architecture and Town Planning, University of Auckland
- 2013 University of Maryland, College Park, PhD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment