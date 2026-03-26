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Russians Attack Railway And Port Infrastructure At Night

Russians Attack Railway And Port Infrastructure At Night


2026-03-26 05:07:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development, Oleksii Kuleba, stated this on Telegram.

According to him, in the Kirovohrad region, UAVs struck a locomotive maintenance facility, damaging several locomotives.

Read also: Casualties from Russian drone attack in Vinnytsia region rise to 21

In southern Ukraine, there were hits on warehouse facilities and berths, with buildings of port operators and a sea terminal also damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured during these attacks, Kuleba noted.

He emphasized that all relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences and restore operations.

As previously reported, in the Odesa region, port, energy, and industrial infrastructure were damaged as a result of a nighttime Russian attack.

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