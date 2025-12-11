Next Big Crypto To Explode: 3 Investor Favourite Crypto Projects Of 2026

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Chainlink is perhaps the most undervalued crypto now, despite having the largest number of use cases, partnerships, news, and a chart showing a potential breakout. So much is happening that it clearly seems poised to become the next big crypto to explode.

However, for those looking for the next big crypto with explosive gains, DeepSnitch AI appears to have the greatest upside at the moment. It's an artificial intelligence project still in presale, with a bonus offer where you can earn 50% to 100% more tokens. While it just surpassed $720,000, and the token price has risen over 80%, investors aim for a potential 100x.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins predicts the RWA market could revolutionize Wall Street in the next years

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated in an interview that the real asset tokenization market could revolutionize Wall Street in the coming years, making the sector more competitive, faster, and safer for investments.

Atkins explained that combining electronic trading with blockchain technology could help bring greater predictability, reduced risk, and real-time settlements, eliminating gaps between execution and order delays.

The US stock market is currently worth approximately $68 trillion, but only $670 million of that is tokenized as RWA, compared to $35 billion in RWA assets worldwide. This shows the upside potential for the RWA market in the US, but also exposes how the American market is lagging behind the rest of the world.

The SEC now wants to create clear rules so that the US doesn't fall behind in innovation, so that it can soon take the lead in the RWA sector, and also lead the crypto market.

DeepSnitch AI: A high-potential crypto to explode in 2026

Not only is the RWA sector expected to grow significantly in 2026, but according to recent reports from Bank of America, the artificial intelligence sector is projected to receive the most investment, potentially becoming the fastest-growing sector. This aligns with another report from Gartner, which states that the AI sector is expected to grow 25x by 2030.

With this perspective, projects like DeepSnitch AI become the next big crypto to explode in 2026 because they are artificial intelligence projects with a live network and a platform with several AI agents operating. Their goal is to give all investors access to on-chain information and market reports that can provide sufficient data to help traders make better decisions.

For a long time, only large funds and whales had access to super expensive tools and reports that gave them an advantage when trading and investing, helping them achieve better results. But now with DeepSnitch AI, everyone in the market, from small investors to big whales, will have access to the same tools and information, making the market fairer.

The presale is breaking records and has already surpassed $720,000 in funding, aiming for $1M, while the team launched a bonus offer, and in the coming days, those who invest over $2,000 can earn 50% more tokens using the code DSNTVIP50. And those who invest over $5,000 can earn 100% more tokens using DSNTVIP100.

Chainlink: The next big crypto preparing to explode!

One of the biggest and most undervalued projects right now is Chainlink. There are many reasons to believe that this could be the next big crypto to explode.

First, Chainlink's official account stated that“the future of AI is powered by Chainlink”, following a partnership with the Codatta project, an AI layer that transforms human knowledge into on-chain data assets.

Meanwhile, Mastercard executive Raj Dhamodharan stated that Chainlink is the“missing link” to unlocking the future of global payments. And from the perspective that the SEC believes the RWA market can revolutionize Wall Street, LINK could also be the one to provide the essential infrastructure for this to become a reality.

It seems that everything revolves around LINK, while looking at the chart, the asset is going through the final stage of a five-year compression, with its RSI reset. Current resistance is at $25, but when a breakout happens, an explosive rally above $100 is expected.

Mantle: A settlement hub for tokenized credit and equities

If the SEC believes that the RWA market can revolutionize Wall Street, Mantle could be a key ally, providing the infrastructure for it. The project, by 2025, has strongly positioned itself as a hub for RWA, raising its TVL to over $2 billion, becoming a settlement center for tokenized credit and equities.

While MNT is the governance and utility token of the Mantle Network (L2 on Ethereum), it also integrates with the Bybit exchange, offering discounts on trading fees, earn products (staking, liquidity mining), and more. In this sense, MNT is compared to BNB in the Binance/BNB Chain ecosystem.

Looking at the chart, the token is approaching a critical support level at $1.10. This is a region that has been serving as an accumulation zone, and it's important not to lose this support. Although the trend is for MNT to continue accumulating in the coming weeks.

With Bybit being one of the largest exchanges in the world, and the RWA market having a lot of upside potential for growth, Mantle has all the fundamentals to be the next big crypto to explode in 2026.

Conclusion

Chainlink is facing an upcoming breakout coin, but the fact that it's under five-year compression makes its breakout a big unknown. LINK could still accumulate for a long time. Mantle is trying to become a new hub for RWA, but judging by the chart, it's also in an accumulation zone.

With this perspective, DeepSnitchAI seems like an investment with more potential, considering it's a presale. Investors can buy tokens at still-cheap prices for an artificial intelligence project within a sector expected to grow 25x by 2030.

This could make DSNT grow reasonably 100x, making it the next big crypto to invest in for potentially explosive gains in 2026.

