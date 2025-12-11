403
Hard Numbers Creates Cyber Security & Enterprise Tech Division
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Performance-driven PR, communications and marketing agency Hard Numbers has launched a new cybersecurity and enterprise tech division with the hire of four members of staff from B2B tech and healthcare specialist Say Communications.
The division will be led by Geraldine Fernandez, who has more than 20 years of PR and communications experience, most recently as practice leader for enterprise IT and cybersecurity and co-director for B2B tech at Say Communications. She has worked with cybersecurity and enterprise tech clients including Gigamon, runZero, Security Journey and Solarwinds.
Also joining Hard Numbers is Federico Marchisio, who has been with Say for more than 15 years, leading social media and digital campaigns for the agency's cybersecurity portfolio and other growth sectors such as engineering, insurance and consumer health, working with brands such as i-PRO, McLaren Applied, Markel UK and Danone.
The move takes Hard Numbers from a full-time team of 18 to 22, and puts the business on course to exceed £2m in fee income in its current financial year.
Co-founder Darryl Sparey said:“We had a unique opportunity to create a new practice, led by genuine industry experts, within Hard Numbers, and we grabbed it with both hands. You only have to look at some of the biggest stories in tech this year to know that cybersecurity is getting to be bigger and bigger news. Clients are looking for integrated communications support that can offer credible counsel on how to deal with these issues.
“And cybersecurity businesses are fed up with the old PR playbook – they want an agency that can deliver measurable ROI on their investment in PR and digital marketing. Not just coverage, but traffic, improved visibility on AI search platforms, and, ultimately, leads”.
Fernandez said of her move to the agency: "I've admired and been impressed by Hard Numbers for some time. Impressed because they consistently generated a high profile for themselves in the tech and B2B PR industry commensurate to their size. And admired because they have carved a genuine niche for themselves in the communications industry – PR that drives a commercial outcome. I was excited by the opportunity to bring this approach to the kinds of clients I have experience of working with.”
Sparey said he and co-founder Paul Stollery were“actively looking” to grow the agency further:“We believe that growth creates opportunity for all of our staff and stakeholders. So whether it's with organic revenue growth, additional services like our very in-demand Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) services, or bringing in specialists in core sectors such as cybersecurity and enterprise IT, we're looking to expand.
“We know that there are potentially some smaller agencies which may be struggling currently, and we want to hear from them to see if there's a way we can help them to continue.”
