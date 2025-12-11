Plamil Foods Unveils New Easter Egg Range: A New Evolution In Chocolate Crafting

MENAFN - Pressat) Folkestone, UK - 9/12/2025 - Plamil Foods, pioneers of ethical and inclusive chocolate, is proud to announce the launch of its new Easter Egg collection - designed to complement the brand's recently introduced new-look 40g bar range and to showcase a standout innovation: the Coffee Easter Egg, believed to be a world first.

Since their earliest origins, Easter eggs have symbolised renewal and celebration. Over time, they have evolved from simple seasonal treats to the modern, expressive chocolate creations enjoyed today. Plamil's new Easter Egg range represents the next stage of this evolution - combining exceptional taste, ethical production, striking new packaging, and a commitment to true inclusivity.

Each Easter Egg is presented in bold, eye-catching packaging that reflects Plamil's refreshed visual identity and includes a corresponding 40g chocolate bar for a perfectly matched Easter experience. All Easter Eggs in the collection are priced at £6.50.

The 2025 lineup includes:



Low Sugar Dark Chocolate Egg & Bar

A rich, balanced dark chocolate crafted with reduced sugar and wrapped in elegant, modern packaging.



Hazelnot Egg & Bar

All the enjoyment associated with hazel nut taste, crafted entirely without nuts - designed for maximum inclusivity and presented in bright, inviting packaging.

Coffee Egg & Bar

A bold, aromatic creation for coffee lovers - and what Plamil believes to be the world's first dedicated Coffee Easter Egg. Its design mirrors the characterful, energising experience inside.



“We're excited to introduce a range that captures how Easter chocolate has evolved - not just in taste, but in values,” said Adrian Ling, Plamil Foods.“These products are designed to be enjoyed by as many people as possible, without compromise. The Coffee Egg, in particular, embodies our spirit of innovation and creativity.”

The Easter Eggs have already been delivered to wholesalers, ensuring wide availability ahead of the Easter season. Consumers will also be able to purchase the full range online at and through selected retailers.

Plamil Foods continues to lead with its long-standing commitment to producing chocolate that is dairy-free, ethically sourced, and made using renewable energy - demonstrating that responsible choices can go hand-in-hand with great taste and vibrant design.