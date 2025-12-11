Ramban: New Rs 9 Crore Steel Bridge Over Chhapar Nallah To Benefit Gool

In the Sangaldan area of Gool tehsil of Ramban district, the completion of under-construction 45 meters long and 12 meters wide double lane Steel Super Structure bridge over the Chhapar Nallah by the General Reserve Engineering Force(GREF)of Beacon at a cost of Rs. 9 crores will be a boon for the people of Gool Tehsil. This Rs. 9 crore project includes a half-kilometre approach road on both ends of the bridge at a cost of Rs. 4 crore.

A Solution to Commuters' Woes

So far, the Chhapar Nallah has been a big lane for the commuters as well as drivers travelling between Ramban and Gool-Sangaldan area, as well as the Mahore area of Reasi district, as during rains it gets flooded, and the link road gets snapped, thereby causing much trouble to passengers, especially patients, students, and employees. People of the area now feel that the completion of the bridge will not only fulfil their long-cherished dream but also end their protracted agony and boost tourism in the picturesque Gool valley.

Arshad Ahmad, a local taxi driver, shared, "Chhapar Nallah used to close during the rainfall and we had to stay there for one or two days; it used to impact our livelihood...We are grateful to GREF for building this bridge...We won't face these problems now...We used to face a lot of problems there, which will now be resolved..."

Relief for 1.5 Lakh People

According to the Chairperson, District Development Council, Ramban, Dr Shamshad Shaan, Chhapar Nallah has been a big trouble for the people of the area and has been a big bottleneck on the link road connecting Ramban district headquarters with the picturesque Gool tehsil and Mahore area of Reasi district and Rajouri district, comprising about 1.50 lakh population. "We were facing problems for many years, especially on the Ramban-Goon highway and the Ramban-Rajouri highway, which comes under the 52 RCC beacon...One of its major hurdles was Chhapar Nallah...The demand for this bridge was long pending...The bridge's estimated cost is Rs. 9 crores..." Dr Shaan said.

"Previously, when commuters had to travel to Ramban, upon returning, they had to walk from Chhapar Nallah to Gool Tensil...People used to face a lot of problems...Several people got injured there, and many vehicles got damaged there...From my understanding, 1.5 lakh people are dependent on it..." she added.

Boosting Connectivity and Tourism

With the Railway Station in Sangaldan, about 10 Km away from Chhapar Nallah, the importance of this bridge will be more for the hassle-free travel of train passengers. Appreciating the efforts of GREF, she said that this bridge will also boost tourism in the area, including Sangaldan and Gool. (ANI)

