Qatar, IRC Discuss Relations
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, met Wednesday with the visiting President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) David Miliband.
Discussions during the meeting dealt with co-operation relations between Qatar and the IRC, and ways to support and develop them.International Rescue Committee David Miliband
