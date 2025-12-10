Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar, IRC Discuss Relations

Qatar, IRC Discuss Relations


2025-12-10 11:16:52
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, met Wednesday with the visiting President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) David Miliband.

Discussions during the meeting dealt with co-operation relations between Qatar and the IRC, and ways to support and develop them.

International Rescue Committee David Miliband

MENAFN10122025000067011011ID1110463888



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search