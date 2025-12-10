IIT Bombay's Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) All Set To Host ATMAN 3.0, An Eight-Week Accelerator Powering Early-Stage Healthtech Startups

The Technology Innovation Hub for Translational Research on IoT and IoE at IIT Bombay is set to host ATMAN 3.0, an eight-week accelerator designed to transform early-stage HealthTech ventures into investment-ready businesses. The initiative will culminate in a Demo Day on January 9, 2026, at Novotel, Mumbai International Airport, where participating startups will pitch before investors, industry leaders, and members of the investment committee. The current cohort of 13 startups was chosen from a competitive pool of 173 startups that pitched their ideas to TIH IIT Bombay. Each winning participant will be awarded funding support of INR 1 crore or more, based on startup evaluation.

Backed by the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) and DST (Department of Science and Technology), Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Bombay was established as a Section 8 not-for-profit company to advance translational research and technology-driven entrepreneurship. The Hub works across sectors such as healthcare, BFSI, agriculture, Industry 5.0, smart infrastructure, and education, translating innovation into practical outcomes that serve both industry and society.

Through ATMAN 3.0, TIH at IIT Bombay is deepening its engagement with the HealthTech ecosystem, helping innovators bring research-based medical solutions to market.

Current cohort includes 13 ventures addressing critical challenges across medical devices, digital health, assistive care, and clinical monitoring. Prezitec Health Private Limited has created Precigo, a snap-on needle tracking system that enhances precision during ultrasound-guided interventions. Shitashii Innovations has developed Emokeigo, a flexible, non-invasive device for speech-impaired patients. ATTOX Research Laboratories brings AMRIT, a rapid antimicrobial resistance testing solution targeting infections that claim millions of lives each year. Queliz Lifetech is advancing UltraHand, a robotic rehabilitation device aiding stroke and paralysis recovery. Brela Innovations has built Naibra, smart breast health monitoring pads promoting early detection of breast cancer. Intecog Logistech is introducing Thermadog, a temperature and theft monitoring solution for pharmaceutical logistics. Raycura Medical Technologies offers BETTER, a rehabilitation platform designed for post-stroke therapy. Saintiant Technologies has developed Vitus, a portable vital health monitoring system to check cardiac and metabolic health. DeepFacts Private Limited presents proRITHM, an AI-powered wearable platform for real-time patient monitoring. MicroHeal focuses on managing chronic gut disorders through a digital therapeutic approach. Miraii has designed a voice-enabled smart ring for seniors to detect falls and trigger immediate alerts. Mythri MedTech Solutions has developed Vitals Care Pro, addressing cardio-metabolic diseases through continuous vitals tracking. Kode Blue Technologies introduces BLU+, an emergency care solution strengthening response systems across smaller cities.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr Kiran Shesh, CEO, Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Bombay, said,“ATMAN 3.0 is designed to accelerate India's HealthTech innovators from research to real-world impact. These entrepreneurs are addressing critical challenges that affect millions - ranging from access to diagnostics and rehabilitation to emergency response and chronic care. Our role is to provide structured mentorship, regulatory guidance, and investor access, enabling their technologies to scale responsibly. By creating a clear pipeline from prototype to commercialization, TIH IIT Bombay aims to strengthen India's innovation ecosystem and position IIT Bombay as a leading hub for next-generation healthcare technologies.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hardik Joshi, COO of Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Bombay said,“ATMAN 3.0 is not just an accelerator, but a launchpad empowering Health-tech founders to innovate responsibly and scale with purpose. With a mission to cultivate an ecosystem where technology and patient-centric outcomes converge to shape a healthier future for India, we at TIH IIT Bombay aim to encourage the transformation of early prototypes into market-ready solutions, via tailored mentorship and strategic support. We are extremely delighted at hosting the third edition of ATMAN and we look forward to more such opportunities as we move towards a Viksit Bharat.”

The programme spans eight modules covering market discovery, product development, business strategy, financial planning, regulatory readiness, and investor engagement. Startups receive continuous mentorship from domain experts, clinicians, and business professionals, ensuring that innovation is balanced with clinical and commercial viability.

The last day of the program; the Demo Day on January 9, 2026 will feature startup pitches alongside discussions on investment trends, regulatory frameworks, and emerging technology models in healthcare. It will also serve as a platform for portfolio startups from earlier TIH IIT Bombay programmes to engage investors for follow-on funding and partnerships. Dedicated networking spaces will facilitate collaboration between founders, investors, and industry stakeholders, ensuring meaningful dialogue that extends beyond the event.

As India looks towards Viksit Bharat 2047, ATMAN 3.0 reinforces TIH-IIT Bombay 's mission of building a sustainable bridge between research and enterprise . By supporting innovators through every stage, from concept to commercialization, the Hub continues to strengthen India's position in global HealthTech development.

About TIH IIT Bombay

The Technology Innovation Hub for Translational Research on IoT and IoE (TIH‐IoT) at IIT Bombay is a Section 8 not‐for‐profit company established under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber‐Physical Systems (NM‐ICPS). The Hub is dedicated to advancing translational research, entrepreneurship, and innovation across sectors including healthcare, BFSI, agriculture, Industry 5.0, smart infrastructure, and education. By fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and government, TIH IIT Bombay enables innovators to transform research into scalable solutions that serve both society and the economy. Through initiatives like the ATMAN accelerator, TIH IIT Bombay is building a sustainable bridge between concept and commercialization, positioning IIT Bombay as a central hub for next‐generation technologies.

