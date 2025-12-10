How Wells Fargo Is Supporting Los Angeles-Area Families And Businesses Recovering From Wildfires

Families and businesses have been rebuilding since severe wildfires devasted the Greater Los Angeles area in January 2025.

Immediately following the disaster, Wells Fargo supported organizations on the ground. However, more needs to be done. Customers, employees, and communities still need more resources to support their long-term recovery and to help them become more resilient to future disruptions.

That's why the Wells Fargo Foundation has upped its initial $2 million in grants to relief organizations to $5 million, broadening support to homeowners and the small business community. These additional grants are helping families return home, and they've helped businesses reopen so they can continue to serve their communities.

“The Wells Fargo Foundation has been there from day one, immediately asking how they could help and what more they could do,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose district includes communities like Altadena that were impacted by the recent Los Angeles Wildfires.“This is what community looks like - showing up and standing with us when we need it most.”

Helping Los Angeles families return home

Thousands of wildfire survivors lost their homes during the Eaton and Palisades wildfires. For the past year, these families have planned their next steps to return home, but interim housing resources are set to end for many people.

The nonprofit LA4LA recently unveiled a housing showcase of modular and prefab homes to give much-needed and timely paths forward to wildfire survivors, many of whom are dependent on rental assistance via their homeowner's insurance that may expire soon.

“Having access to an affordable place to live is a priority for Wells Fargo because every community needs housing to thrive,” said Darlene Goins, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation.“We're proud to support this showcase to bring together innovative housing solutions and critical recovery resources to help give wildfire survivors more options to return home.”

Homeowners can use LA4LA's prefabricated and modular housing options as a replacement for their single-family home or as an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, on their property while rebuilding their house. The showcase also featured financing options, also supported with Wells Fargo Foundation grants, and onsite case management.

Supporting local businesses affected by wildfires

Nowhere is the resilience of Los Angeles entrepreneurs more visible than Mariposa Junction.

This commercial corridor in Altadena was devastated by the Eaton Fires, destroying the storefronts of small businesses like Café de Leche and Amara Kitchen. Now, part of the block is reopening with five businesses to kick off the holiday shopping season, a crucial time for affected small businesses, with the help of a Wells Fargo Foundation grant to Pasadena City College Small Business Development Center.

“Following the Eaton Fire, we saw incredible resilience from the business owners of Mariposa Junction, but we knew they would face a long road to recovery,” said Donald Loewel, director of the Pasadena City College Small Business Development Center.

Wells Fargo also hosted the Build to Thrive Summit, a free event in Pasadena that saw more than 100 small business owners and community leaders building connections and learning practical ways to grow their business. They gained access to entrepreneurial coaching, resilience planning resources, and support in securing financing to grow, repair, or relaunch their business.

Boosting wildfire relief in Los Angeles

The $5 million in support for wildfire rebuilding included these organizations:



The American Red Cross

The California Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund

The Pasadena Community Foundation's Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

The Southern California Grantmakers' LA Region Small Business and Worker Relief Funds

LA4LA

San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity

Neighborhood Housing Services of LA County Pasadena City College Small Business Development Center

Wells Fargo also provides ongoing support to the American Red Cross' Annual Disaster Program and Team Rubicon's Ready Reserve Fund. Wells Fargo employees affected by the wildfires were able to get help via We Care Fund, which supports colleagues facing sudden, unforeseen financial hardships.

For Los Angeles-area residents and businesses in need of help rebuilding their finances following the wildfires, Wells Fargo also partnered with Operation HOPE to bring free disaster recovery credit and money management coaching to affected areas across the city. Business owners can work with a financial coach on FEMA applications, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, insurance claims, working with creditors, building a recovery budget, and more. See Operation HOPE Inside Disaster to learn more.