“We Just Do The Opposite”: How Insurance By Heroes Is Rebuilding Trust in the Life Insurance Industry

Pasadena, MD, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurance By Heroes, an independent life insurance provider with access to dozens of top-rated carriers, continues to advance its mission of protecting and empowering families across the United States. Insurance By Heroes is a full service independent agency that offers many products including final expense, burial insurance and term insurance solutions for individuals and families from all walks of life.







Insurance By Heroes does things a little differently.

Founded by Joshua Wahls, a military spouse and public service veteran, all Insurance By Heroes agents share a background in public service.

“Many people have a negative view of the insurance industry, whether it's unclear pricing, pushy sales tactics, or ending up with a policy that doesn't fit their needs,” said founder Joshua Wahls.

“So I decided, 'why don't we just do the opposite?' Let's show quotes up front on our website before speaking to an agent. Let's hire people who have served their communities and country with integrity. And let's work with top-rated carriers to give clients the best options available.”

“So far, it has worked,” said Wahls.

Whether they are veterans, military spouses, teachers or law enforcement officers, Insurance By Heroes leverages its heroes to bring honesty, transparency, and a service-minded approach to every policy to individuals and families of all walks of life.

Many agents and agencies can only sell insurance products for one company, which may result in higher prices. As an independent life insurance provider, Insurance By Heroes empowers clients with true choice by offering access to dozens of trusted carriers rather than being limited to a single option, and recommending a custom fit to their needs.This independence ensures families across the country can find coverage tailored to individual goals, budgets, and health needs. Whether protecting loved ones, planning for end-of-life expenses, or managing

The independent agency develops flexible and comprehensive coverage options that include final expense, burial insurance and term insurance, designed to support families across the country with equal care and precision. Clients managing complex cases, including those with unique medical histories or financial challenges, receive personalized guidance backed by extensive industry experience and compassionate expertise.

Families and individuals throughout the nation continue to turn to Insurance By Heroes as a dependable life insurance resource built on understanding and transparency. From large metropolitan centers to smaller communities, Insurance by Heroes offers personalized support for final expense, burial insurance term insurance coverage with consistency, empathy, and integrity.

As the life insurance landscape continues to evolve, Insurance By Heroes remains a forward-looking agency focused on accessible, client-centered coverage. By pairing access to a broad network of carriers with a genuine understanding of service, the agency continues to modernize the insurance experience for families nationwide, especially for those navigating complex cases that require flexible, creative solutions.

Since its founding in 2019, Insurance By Heroes has been helping families secure affordable life insurance coverage from top-rated carriers nationwide.

To learn more about personalized life insurance options and how coverage can be tailored to individual needs, visit

About Insurance By Heroes

Insurance By Heroes is an independent life insurance agency offering access to dozens of top-rated carriers. Founded by former public service professionals, the agency provides term life, whole life, final expense, burial insurance, IUL, GUL, and other customized permanent insurance solutions, including coverage for complex medical or financial cases. Built on integrity, transparency, and a service-first ethos, Insurance By Heroes helps individuals and families across the United States find life insurance coverage that truly fits their needs and goals.

