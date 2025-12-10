Four Seasons To Reopen Rio's Iconic“Marinão” As Ultra-Luxury Beachfront Hotel In 2029

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Four Seasons To Reopen Rio's Iconic“Marinão” As Ultra-Luxury Beachfront Hotel In 2029
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has chosen Leblon, Rio de Janeiro 's priciest strip of sand, for its Brazilian comeback. The group plans to open a new flagship in 2029, transforming the long-closed Marina Palace into an ultra-luxury hotel after a R$ 600 million ($111 million) investment.
Behind the headline is a bet on scarcity. There is almost no new land to build on in Rio's beachfront districts, and the Marina's corner plot is one of the few remaining“trophy” assets.
Investment manager Catuaí Asset bought the building, set up an eight-year private equity fund and will pour around R$ 400 million ($74 million) into a full structural and design overhaul.
Every room is planned to face the ocean, with a rooftop pool, spa, gym and restaurants targeting global high-end travellers. The hotel should create about 180 permanent jobs once it opens, adding formal work in a city where private capital often fills gaps left by the state.
The story also shows how Rio's hotel scene is still digesting past mistakes. In the run-up to the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics, generous incentives fuelled a rush of mid-range construction that left several properties struggling once the events ended.
This new wave focuses on fewer, higher-margin rooms for affluent visitors who are less sensitive to political noise and currency swings. For expats and foreign investors, the project is a signal to watch.
When long-term, privately funded money flows back into bricks and mortar on Leblon's waterfront, it suggests that beyond headlines about violence and corruption, markets still believe Rio's best addresses will keep generating value for years to come.
Bill Gates–backed Four Seasons will reopen Rio's old Marina Palace tower on Leblon beach after a R$ 600 million ($111 million) overhaul.
The project turns a shuttered 1980s hotel into a pure ultra-luxury property with about 120 all-oceanfront rooms and high-end dining.
The deal signals renewed confidence in private investment, even as Rio still struggles with bureaucracy, crime and uneven public services.
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has chosen Leblon, Rio de Janeiro 's priciest strip of sand, for its Brazilian comeback. The group plans to open a new flagship in 2029, transforming the long-closed Marina Palace into an ultra-luxury hotel after a R$ 600 million ($111 million) investment.
Behind the headline is a bet on scarcity. There is almost no new land to build on in Rio's beachfront districts, and the Marina's corner plot is one of the few remaining“trophy” assets.
Investment manager Catuaí Asset bought the building, set up an eight-year private equity fund and will pour around R$ 400 million ($74 million) into a full structural and design overhaul.
Every room is planned to face the ocean, with a rooftop pool, spa, gym and restaurants targeting global high-end travellers. The hotel should create about 180 permanent jobs once it opens, adding formal work in a city where private capital often fills gaps left by the state.
The story also shows how Rio's hotel scene is still digesting past mistakes. In the run-up to the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics, generous incentives fuelled a rush of mid-range construction that left several properties struggling once the events ended.
This new wave focuses on fewer, higher-margin rooms for affluent visitors who are less sensitive to political noise and currency swings. For expats and foreign investors, the project is a signal to watch.
When long-term, privately funded money flows back into bricks and mortar on Leblon's waterfront, it suggests that beyond headlines about violence and corruption, markets still believe Rio's best addresses will keep generating value for years to come.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment