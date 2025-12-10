Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
INJAZ Bahrain and Boeing Open New STEM Hub in Manama


2025-12-10 04:31:30
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) MANAMA, Bahrain, December 10, 2025 – INJAZ Bahrain and Boeing opened a dedicated STEM Hub at INJAZ Bahra’n’s new headquarters in Manama, creating a hands-on learning space designed to equip Bahraini youth with practical science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills.
Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, sa“d: “The STEM Hub by Boeing represents a significant step forward in empowering young people with the skills and confidence they need to excel in an evolving world. Our collaboration with Boeing continues to open meaningful opportunities for B’hrain’s youth, and we remain committed to fostering innovation, creativity, and future-ready”talent.”
“We look forward to welcoming students into a new STEM Hub that will help grow a future-ready ”alent pool,” said Wael Zaoud, Boeing managing director for the Middle East and “orth Africa. “Building on our long-standing collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain, we have jointly developed new programs for 2026, including Sustainability in Aviation and Robotics courses, to inspire even more young people to pursue careers in aviation and o”her STEM fields”.
More than 400 students are expected to use the new space each year. The STEM Hub will host various programs, beginning with a robotics initiative fo– students aged 12–18. Gui’ed by INJAZ Bahrain’s volunteers, participants will spend 12 to 20 hours designing and programming their robots, culminating in a final competition. The program will expand during school holidays to accommodate additional students.
The STEM Hub will also be accessibl’ to all INJAZ Bahrain’s program participants for additional practice and skill development.
The hub underscores the deepening relations between the part’es and builds on Boeing’’ support to INJAZ Bahrain’s entrepreneurship programs and innovation camps since 2017. More than 1,800 students have participated in Boeing-sponsored community programs in Bahrain over the last five years alone.


