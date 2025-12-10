403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Oil Price Drops USD 1.64 To USD 61.97 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil dropped USD 1.64 to reach USD 61.97 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to USD 63.61 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.
In global markets, Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate dropped by 55 cents and 63 cents to USD 61.94 and USD 58.25 pb respectively. (end)
km
In global markets, Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate dropped by 55 cents and 63 cents to USD 61.94 and USD 58.25 pb respectively. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment