Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Price Drops USD 1.64 To USD 61.97 Pb

2025-12-10 03:07:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil dropped USD 1.64 to reach USD 61.97 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to USD 63.61 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.
In global markets, Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate dropped by 55 cents and 63 cents to USD 61.94 and USD 58.25 pb respectively. (end)
km


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

