Advisor To PM And Official Mofa Spokesperson Meets British Official
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari met Tuesday with the visiting Joint Head of Iraq and Arabian Peninsula Department at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Thomas Allan.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral co-operation between the countries and ways to support and develop it.
