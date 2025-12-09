MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Defense Linear Motion Components Market to Surpass $1 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Aerospace & Defense Components market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $104 billion by 2029, with Defense Linear Motion Components to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,102 billion by 2029, the Defense Linear Motion Components market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Defense Linear Motion Components Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the defense linear motion components market in 2029, valued at $465 million. The market is expected to grow from $357 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing defense budgets, increasing demand for high-precision components and increasing aircraft production

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Defense Linear Motion Components Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the defense linear motion components market in 2029, valued at $415 million. The market is expected to grow from $322 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing defense budgets, increasing demand for high-precision components and increasing aircraft production.

Request a free sample of the Defense Linear Motion Components Market Report



What will be Largest Segment in the Defense Linear Motion Components Market in 2029?

The defense linear motion components market is segmented by component into linear guides, linear actuators, ball screws, roller screws, linear bearings, rodless cylinders and other linear motion components. The linear guides market will be the largest segment of the defense linear motion components market segmented by component, accounting for 36% or $355 million of the total in 2029. The linear guides market will be supported by precise motion control requirements for defense systems, increasing demand for high-performance and reliable movement in military applications, advancements in materials that enhance durability and strength, the need for reduced maintenance and improved efficiency in military machinery, ongoing technological innovations in manufacturing processes, and the growing focus on system integration in defense vehicles and equipment.

The defense linear motion components market is segmented by application into land-based defense vehicles, radar and communication systems, robotics and autonomous defense systems, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), defense aircraft, naval applications and other applications. The land-based defense vehicles market will be the largest segment of the defense linear motion components market segmented by application accounting for 41% or $410 million of the total in 2029. The land-based defense vehicles market will be supported by the growing demand for advanced mobility systems in military ground vehicles, the need for reliable, high-performance components to ensure smooth and precise motion in heavy-duty defense applications, increasing adoption of autonomous and semi-autonomous military vehicles, advancements in materials and manufacturing processes that enhance durability and reduce weight, rising focus on improving fuel efficiency and operational capabilities in military vehicles, and the integration of modern technologies for enhanced manoeuvrability in various terrains.

The defense linear motion components market is segmented by end user into defense forces, defense original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense contractors and integrators. The defense OEMs market will be the largest segment of the defense linear motion components market segmented by end user, accounting for 65% or $650 million of the total in 2029. The defense OEMs market will be supported by increasing demand for precision-guided weaponry and targeting systems, growing adoption of autonomous and robotic defense systems, rising investments in advanced military logistics and mobility solutions, increasing modernization initiatives to enhance operational efficiency, advancements in materials for lightweight and high-durability motion components, and the need for rapid deployment and field adaptability in combat scenarios.

What is the expected CAGR for the Defense Linear Motion Components Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the defense linear motion components market leading up to 2029 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Defense Linear Motion Components Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global defense linear motion components market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape defense manufacturing, precision weaponry systems, and military automation technologies worldwide.

Increasing Defense Budget - The increasing defense budget will become a key driver of growth in the defense linear motion components market by 2029. It boosts investment in advanced defense systems, leading to higher demand for precision linear motion components in applications such as missile guidance, targeting systems and autonomous military vehicles. This increased funding also accelerates R&D efforts, enabling the development of high-performance linear actuators and motors with enhanced durability, accuracy and efficiency. As a result, the increasing defense budget is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Defense Modernization Programs - The rising defense modernization programs will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the defense linear motion components market by 2029. It is boosting demand for defense linear motion components by integrating cutting-edge technologies into next-generation military systems, such as precision-guided weaponry, unmanned vehicles and automated defense platforms. Consequently, the rising defense modernization programs capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Government Initiatives - The rising government initiatives within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the defense linear motion components market by 2029. It is fueling demand for defense linear motion components, by enhancing their precision, durability and integration into advanced military systems. These policies also support domestic manufacturing and supply chain resilience, ensuring a steady flow of high-performance components for defense applications. Therefore, this rising government initiatives operations is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Aircraft Production - The increasing aircraft production will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the defense linear motion components market by 2029. The growth of the defense linear motion components by enhancing operational efficiency, reliability and responsiveness, ensuring smooth and accurate performance in demanding defense aviation applications. Consequently, the increasing aircraft production strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Defense Linear Motion Components Market report here:



What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Defense Linear Motion Components Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the the defense linear motion components OEM market, the land-based defense vehicles and motion components market and the linear guides and defense motion components market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $0.46 billion in market value by 2029, driven by increasing defense modernization programs, rising demand for precision and reliability in military vehicles, adoption of advanced linear motion technologies, and growing investments in defense OEMs for high-performance components. This growth reflects the accelerating need for efficient, durable, and high-precision motion systems that enhance operational performance and mission readiness, fueling transformative growth within the broader defense linear motion components industry.

The defense linear motion components OEM market is projected to grow by $214 million, the land-based defense vehicles and motion components market by $127 million and the linear guides and defense motion components market by $114 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:...

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: