Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Appoints Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Municipality

2025-12-09 02:15:14
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani yesterday issued Decree No. 110 of 2025, appointing HE Ali bin Mohammed bin Ali al-Ali as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Municipality.

The Decree is effective starting from its date of issue and is to be published in the Official Gazette.

