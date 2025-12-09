403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amir Appoints Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Municipality
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani yesterday issued Decree No. 110 of 2025, appointing HE Ali bin Mohammed bin Ali al-Ali as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Municipality.
The Decree is effective starting from its date of issue and is to be published in the Official Gazette.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment