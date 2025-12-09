UPDATE -- Exodus Movement, Inc. November 2025 Treasury Update And Monthly Metrics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital asset holdings facilitate Exodus' agreement to acquire W3C

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus" or“the company”), a leading self-custodial cryptocurrency platform, today announced an update to selected digital asset holdings of Exodus' corporate treasury, as well as updated user and exchange provider processed volume metrics, as of November 30, 2025:

Selected Digital Asset Holdings (Unaudited)

Bitcoin (BTC): 1,902 BTC as of November 30, 2025, compared to 2,147 BTC as of October 31, 2025.

Of the 1,902 BTC held as of November 30, 2025, 1,116 BTC is pledged as collateral under the Company's credit facility with Galaxy Digital.

Ethereum (ETH): 2,802 ETH as of November 30, 2025 compared to 2,784 as of October 31, 2025.

Solana (SOL): 31,050 SOL as of November 30, 2025 compared to 49,567 as of October 31, 2025.

Exodus CFO James Gernetzke remarked:“Our announcement of the acquisition of W3C highlights how we are putting our treasury to work. The transaction will have future cash needs as it goes through the closing process; Exodus retains financing optionality to meet these needs, including directly using operational proceeds in our treasury.”

“While Exodus holds digital assets, we have never been a 'Digital Asset Treasury' company as the majority of our treasury was earned through business operations. Pursuant to our stated M&A goals, Exodus remains ready and willing to use our treasury to facilitate strategic acquisitions.”

Users

Monthly Active Users (MAUs): 1.5 million as of November 30, 2025. That figure compares with the 1.6 million MAUs as of October 31, 2025.

Swap Volume

Exodus' exchange provider processed volume was $549 million for the month of November 2025, of which $200 million (36%) originated from the company's XO Swap partners. This volume compares with $683 million exchange provider processed volume in October 2025, of which $251 million (37%) originated from XO Swap partners.

About Exodus

Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.

With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its business solutions include Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, industry-leading tools for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation.

Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at exodus or follow us on X at.

Investor Contact

...

Media Contact

Aubrey Strobel/Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications

...

Disclosure Information

Beginning with the next release, the Company is transitioning to issuing its monthly selected digital asset holdings of Exodus' corporate treasury, as well as updated user and exchange provider processed volume metrics solely by press release and does not plan to furnish corresponding Form 8-K filings going forward.

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites and; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

