Rabbu Surpasses $600 Million In Short-Term Rental Transactions, Signals Airbnb Investment Market Maturation
Key Takeaways:
- Rabbu facilitated over $600 million in short-term rental real estate deals in 2025, signaling growth in Airbnb investments. Investors seek specialized analytics and financing for short-term rental properties, driving market professionalization. Rabbu offers exclusive Airbnb inventory, income projections, and financing tailored for the evolving investment sector.
About Rabbu
Founded in Charlotte, North Carolina, Rabbu is redefining how investors discover, evaluate, and finance short-term rental (STR) properties. Through exclusive listings, historical revenue data, and partnerships with STR-focused agents and lenders, Rabbu empowers investors to make smarter, faster, and more profitable decisions in the booming short-term rental market. Learn more at rabbu.
