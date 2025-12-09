Rabbu Surpasses $600 Million In Short-Term Rental Transactions, Signals Airbnb Investment Market Maturation

Founded in Charlotte, North Carolina, Rabbu is redefining how investors discover, evaluate, and finance short-term rental (STR) properties. Through exclusive listings, historical revenue data, and partnerships with STR-focused agents and lenders, Rabbu empowers investors to make smarter, faster, and more profitable decisions in the booming short-term rental market. Learn more at rabbu.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.