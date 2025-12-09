IPC's New Office In The Heart Of New York's Financial District Marks Its 50+ Years Stronghold In Global Trading

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IPC Systems opens its new flagship office in Manhattan's FiDi

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC Systems, a leader in trader voice communications and trading desk technology, has opened its much anticipated North American flagship office in lower Manhattan. This exciting move marks IPC's continued commitment to its clients, staff, and the global financial markets community.

IPC Manhattan is headquartered on the 21st floor of One State Street in the FiDi area of New York City. At approximately 27,000 square feet, the expansive space marks a significant investment into the financial capital of North America, and one of the financial epicenters in the world. By positioning itself amidst the New York Stock Exchange and some of the world's largest banks, hedge funds, and family offices, IPC's stake in Manhattan signifies its dedication to the global trading community and trading tech innovation.

On the shoulders of IPC's legacy-spanning over 50 years-and continuing market leadership, the decision to base IPC at One State Street is a significant one. Having survived 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy, One State Street and IPC represent a steadfastness to New York and continued innovation to meet the times. Completed in 1969, the building stands at 33 floors tall, making the colossal structure and IPC's presence in it, quite an indomitable feat. The company stands in FiDi's central business district, drawing IPC closer to improving traders' connections around the world.

“Our New York City headquarters is the home of IPC, where we built our revolutionary trading technology. It stands as no surprise that our legacy started here, in a city that is comparable to none, and more resilient and innovative than any other. IPC and this city stand shoulder to shoulder to provide excellent service and products to our customers and hardworking staff. This office symbolizes both our literal and figurative commitment to be a part of the world's trading community and the trader workflow.” – Kurt Adams, CEO

About IPC

A specialist technology and service leader powering global financial markets for over 50 years, IPC Systems is at the forefront of innovation in trading and market data connectivity and communications technologies, setting the standard for exceptional service, innovation, and expertise.

IPC's customer-first approach is bolstered by an extensive and diverse financial ecosystem that spans all asset classes and connects market participants anywhere in the world for enhanced communication, collaboration, and compliance.

Global services include trading communications, electronic trading, data and analytics and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. IPC is ideally positioned to anticipate change and remain aligned with rapidly transforming markets, and to empower customers to adapt to change, now and in the future.

