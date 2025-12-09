403
Russia reports ongoing military advance in eastern Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia on Tuesday asserted that its forces continue making advances in Ukraine, including in the eastern Donetsk city of Myrnohrad, reports stated.
Addressing officers at a command post of the Centre group of forces operating in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said Russian troops had seized control of the southern portion of Myrnohrad, which Moscow refers to as Dimitrov. “This represents over 30% of the city's total buildings,” he said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry, adding that advances are occurring on “virtually all fronts.”
Gerasimov described the current “primary objective” as defeating Ukrainian forces reportedly “encircled” in Myrnohrad. Last week, Russia claimed it had captured Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub for Ukrainian military operations in Donetsk, though Kyiv denied losing control and stated its troops continue to hold the northern part of the city, approximately six kilometers west of Myrnohrad. Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi described the situation in both cities as “an extremely difficult stage” in their defense.
Separately, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces captured the settlement of Ostapivske in Dnipropetrovsk. Ukrainian authorities have not yet responded to Russia’s latest assertions, and independent verification remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict since February 2022.
