Prashant Kishor To Travel To J&K For Youth Meet In February

File photo of Prashant Kishor

New Delhi- Jan Suraj founder and political strategist Prashant Kishor is expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir in February next year to interact with Kashmiri students and youth leaders, a statement said on Tuesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) said its national convenor Nasir Khuehami met Kishor in Delhi and informed him about the challenges faced by the students and young professionals from the Union territory.

Kishor will be the chief mentor at a youth interaction programme to be held in Srinagar on February 2, an event aimed at bridging the knowledge and exposure gap among Kashmiri students and young leaders in the fields of policy formulation, political consultancy, communication strategy, and institutional functioning, the statement said.

Khuehami told Kishor that despite strong academic potential and grassroots experience, Kashmiri students often struggle due to an information and opportunity gap in fields such as public policy, governance processes, media engagement, electoral strategy, and national-level decision-making.

Kishor is expected to hold conversations with the participants and offer them career guidance on various subjects, the statement said.