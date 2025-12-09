'Reform Express' Is Main Agenda Of PM Modi's Third Term: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, on Tuesday, emphasised that the main agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term is 'Reform Express' after the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting. "'Reform Express' is the main agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic third term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reforms express has set off, and it is not going to stop... These reforms will transform every citizen's life..." he said.

He further stated that the central and state governments are working towards forming policies which do not burden the lives of citizens, something that PM Modi has always been vocal about. "The Prime Minister has emphasised that every new policy or law should not have any rule that burdens the lives of citizens in any way. Centre and state governments are all working in this direction... This was the outline of our meeting... After NDA's grand victory in the Bihar elections, we all thanked and felicitated the Prime Minister... Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to ensure a smooth and convenient life for all citizens..." he added.

Rijiju accuses opposition of 'wrong narrative' on election reforms

Moreover, Rijiju accused the opposition parties of propagating a "wrong narrative" regarding the election processes. Ahead of the debate on election reforms, Rijiju said the government will have a chance to refute the "wrong narrative" the opposition is spreading. "Today, Lok Sabha will discuss election reform. Opposition will speak. The government will also clear the delusion that has been created. The government will clarify the wrong narrative being set regarding people's trust and their participation in election processes," Rijiju told reporters after attending the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting here.

Refutes allegations on 'Vande Mataram' debate

The Minister also refuted the allegations levelled by the opposition regarding the 'Vande Mataram' debate being held in Parliament due to the forthcoming West Bengal elections, saying that it was wrong since the government doesn't decide the dates of historical events. "Some opposition people say that the Vande Mataram discussion was held due to the Bengal election. This is wrong. Vande Mataram completed 150 years on November 7. How can we decide on that date? If it (the national song) has completed 150 years now, the discussion will also be held now. We don't set the dates for such events; we celebrate them," Rijiju told reporters after attending the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting here.

A total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

