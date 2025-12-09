403
All New 2026 Hyundai Palisade launched in UAE
(MENAFN- MAP) Juma Al Majid, the exclusive distributor of Hyundai vehicles in the United Arab Emirates, has unveiled the all-new Palisade 2026, a three-row SUV that redefines the luxury driving experience with its bold new design, spacious, and advanced interior. The all-new Palisade has been crafted to meet the diverse needs of families and adventure enthusiasts.
In this context, Suliman Al Zaben, President of Hyundai UAE, said: “Hyundai has consistently offered customers with high-quality vehicles that surpass expectations, and the all new PALISADE is no exception. Representing another exceptional addition to our SUV portfolio, this new iteration is designed to cater to all the needs and comforts of families and drivers alike, and offering a compelling option in the full size family SUV segment.”
Bold and Prestigious Design
The all-new PALISADE presents a commanding and prestigious aura, befitting a flagship SUV. Its design is characterized by a powerful, upright stance and a wider, more stable appearance. The front is dominated by a bold grille with active airflow shutters, flanked by distinctive vertical LED daytime running lights and a horizontal center positioning light that accentuates its width. The elevated hood and more upright A-pillar contribute to a strong and confident side profile. Despite its bold presence, the PALISADE achieves a remarkable 0.31 Cd, one of the lowest in its class, thanks to meticulous aerodynamic design. The vehicle’s larger dimensions, including a longer wheelbase and rear cabin, create a substantial and premium silhouette, while large alloy wheels of up to 21 inches fill the wheel openings, reinforcing its commanding road presence. The rear design is equally impressive, with a prominent high-mounted stop lamp and a vertical rear lamp signature that harmonizes with the front, creating a cohesive and sophisticated look.
Advanced and Efficient Performance
The Palisade is available in the local market with a newly developed 2.5-liter turbocharged direct-injection engine that produces 277 horsepower and 422 Nm of torque. This powerful engine is paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission and is available with HTRAC all-wheel drive. The Palisade’s AWD system ensures confident handling across all types of terrain and delivers optimal performance in all conditions.
Comprehensive Driver Assistance and Safety Features
Hyundai’s commitment to safety is evident in the all-new PALISADE, which is equipped with a comprehensive suite of SmartSense active and passive safety technologies. The vehicle’s rigid structure, which makes strategic use of Advanced High-Strength Steel (AHSS), provides a protective cocoon for all occupants. The PALISADE features 7 standard airbags, including a full-length side-curtain airbag that extends to the third row, and new seatbelt pretensioners and force limiters for third-row passengers.The Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2, which can detect vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists, and assist with emergency braking in a variety of situations, including at intersections and during lane changes. Other key safety features include Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist, Forward Attention Warning, Smart Cruise Control, Lane Following Assist 2, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Remote Smart Parking Assist.
Unparalleled Luxury and Convenience
The interior of the all-new PALISADE is a sanctuary of luxury, space, and advanced technology. The expanded dimensions and longer wheelbase provide generous room for up to eight passengers, with easier ingress and egress. The horizontal dashboard layout, soft-touch materials, and sophisticated finishes create a refined and elegant ambiance. The centerpiece of the high-tech cockpit is a panoramic curved display featuring a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch navigation screen. For the ultimate in comfort, the PALISADE offers innovative Relaxation seats for the first and second rows, providing additional recline and deployable upper-leg supports. The second-row seats are available with power adjustment, heating, and ventilation, while the third-row seats offer power-folding, sliding, and reclining functions. Convenience is further enhanced by the inclusion of 100-watt capable USB-C ports in every row, a 15-watt wireless charging pad with an integrated cooling fan, and a Bose® 14-speaker surround audio system. The PALISADE even offers an available UV-C sterilisation compartment within the centre console storage.The PALISADE also features Digital Key 2.0, allowing owners to use their smartphone or smartwatch to lock, unlock, and start the vehicle, and wireless Over-The-Air (OTA) update capability to ensure the vehicle’s software is always up to date. Another first is the Fingerprint Authentication Module (FPM) which replaces the vehicle authentication function with fingerprints, you can select valet mode /profile or Startup function, for more security and privacy. Also the Hyundai Stay Mode allows drivers to use vehicle features like climate control and the infotainment system in a stationary hybrid or electric vehicle without running the engine, by utilizing the high-voltage battery. This system enhances comfort during stops for longer than a few minutes, similar to an electric vehicle's "Utility Mode," and is available when the battery charge is sufficiently high.
The Pinnacle of Luxury: Calligraphy Trim
For discerning customers who demand the absolute finest, the all-new PALISADE Calligraphy represents the pinnacle of luxury and sophistication. This flagship trim level elevates the PALISADE experience with exclusive premium materials, advanced comfort features, and distinctive design elements that set it apart from the rest of the lineup. The Calligraphy trim features premium relaxation seats for both driver and passenger with enhanced bolster adjustment capabilities, second-row relaxation seating in the seven-seat configuration, and exclusive interior color combinations including Dark Charcoal Puretone with Brown Stitch accents. Additional luxury appointments include premium leather surfaces, exclusive 21-inch alloy wheels, and distinctive Calligraphy badging that announces its elite status. The Calligraphy trim embodies Hyundai’s commitment to delivering an uncompromising luxury experience that rivals the world’s most prestigious automotive brands, making it the perfect choice for customers in the country who appreciate the finest things in life.
Enhanced Connectivity with Bluelink Technology
The all-new PALISADE comes equipped with Hyundai’s advanced Bluelink connected car services, recently launched in the Middle East market to provide customers with unprecedented connectivity and convenience. Bluelink transforms the PALISADE into a smart, connected vehicle that keeps owners in control whether they’re inside the cabin or miles away. Through the intuitive Bluelink smartphone app, owners can remotely start their vehicle, adjust climate control, lock or unlock doors, and even locate their PALISADE in crowded parking areas. The system also provides valuable vehicle health monitoring, sending alerts for maintenance needs and offering peace of mind through features like automatic crash notification and emergency assistance.
