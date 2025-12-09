403
Syria undergoes sweeping diplomatic reset since Assad’s fall
(MENAFN) One year following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, Syria is actively rebuilding its international relationships, as the transitional government works to restore diplomatic ties after years of isolation, according to reports.
President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s administration, supported by regional powers and increasingly recognized by major global actors, is working to reposition Syria on the world stage—a stark contrast to the pariah status the country endured under Assad. Analysts note that the shift has been rapid and unprecedented.
“The new Syrian government had more diplomatic engagements with the international community in a year than the Assad regime had in 54 years. This is quite incredible,” said Omer Ozkizilcik, a non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Syria Project.
Assad, who led Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December 2024 after rebel forces ended the Baath Party’s six-decade rule. Sharaa’s transitional administration was established in January 2025. Under Assad, Syria had faced severe political isolation and some of the world’s strictest sanctions due to the regime’s violent campaign against its own population, which began in 2011. The conflict left at least 580,000 dead and 13 million displaced, with widespread reports of mass graves, enforced disappearances, and torture.
Analysts emphasize that Syria’s renewed diplomatic presence highlights that Western and regional isolation targeted Assad’s actions rather than the Syrian people. “When Assad fell initially, everyone was hesitant,” Ozkizilcik said. “Then the Turkish-Saudi understanding was reached to help Syria and support Syria.”
The transitional government’s efforts mark a significant step toward reintegration into regional and global political frameworks, signaling a new chapter for Syria after years of conflict and sanctions.
