Zelensky Confirms No Territorial Compromise Yet
(MENAFN) Ukraine has yet to find common ground with US negotiators regarding territorial issues in the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky revealed.
Zelensky arrived in London on Monday and held meetings with the leaders of the UK, France, and Germany.
During his visit, he mentioned that Kiev plans to soon present new proposals for a peace agreement with Russia to US President Donald Trump.
“The Americans are in the mood to find compromises. But there are clearly difficult issues regarding territory, and no compromise has been reached there,” Zelensky told reporters.
He reiterated his rejection of one of Russia’s main ceasefire demands, which calls for Ukraine to withdraw its forces from areas of Donbass still under Ukrainian control.
“Russia is, of course, insisting that we give up territories. We, naturally, don’t want to do that and that’s what we’re fighting for,” he added.
The Ukrainian leader also stated that Kiev succeeded in removing “clearly anti-Ukrainian” elements from Trump’s peace plan.
Earlier drafts of the plan reportedly suggested that Ukrainian troops leave parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic they currently hold, and that Donbass and Crimea be “recognized as de facto Russian.”
President Trump has since indicated that the document was revised with input from both Russia and Ukraine.
On Monday, he expressed being “disappointed” with Zelensky, claiming that the Ukrainian president had not yet reviewed the latest US proposal.
Trump had previously suggested that Ukraine might need to make territorial concessions to Moscow.
