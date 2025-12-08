Nepal News Agency Delegation Visits QNA HQ

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A delegation from the National News Agency Nepal, headed by Executive Chairman Dharmendra Jha, visited the headquarters of Qatar News Agency (QNA) to enhance co-operation and exchange expertise. The delegation was briefed on the nature of QNA's work and the developments it has witnessed recently across its various blade-->

The delegation toured several QNA departments to learn about the modern work systems utilised by Qatar News Agency (QNA), which positively enhance daily operations. The delegation also visited the QNA Training Hall, where they learned about the specialised and high-quality training programms offered, as well as its role in training journalism graduates and media personnel in the State who wish to join QNA or other state institutions.

